Democracy was on grand display during Wyoming’s August primary. To counter fears of the pandemic and spur turnout, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan launched the Let’s Vote Wyoming campaign that included sending applications for mail-in ballots to the state’s registered voters. Like the other county clerks, Albany County’s Jackie Gonzales promoted various options in casting a ballot — the polls, early voting, no-excuse mail ballots, or the secure ballot drop off box on the east side of the county courthouse.
Voters responded in record numbers, especially through mail balloting. The bipartisan efforts to encourage voting led by Buchanan and Gonzales have continued in the lead-up to the Nov. 3 general election. Mail ballots have already been distributed, and Wyoming was among the first states to open for early voting. For information about voting, call the Albany County Clerk’s Office at 721-2546 or go to the website at www.co.albany.wy.us/164/Elections.
The ease of casting a ballot in Wyoming reflects the experiences most of us have had during our lifetimes, but today our state is a safe harbor in a sea of voting turmoil. Dozens of lawsuits to suppress or expand suffrage are occurring even though voting has started or will begin soon in most states. The coronavirus is forcing many diehard voters to think twice about going to the polls, Russia and other foreign powers are again interfering in the election process, the FBI warns that domestic extremists may disrupt the election, and a federal judge concluded that partisan politics has compromised the Postal Service’s ability to process mail ballots.
Uncertainty pervades our system of voting more than at any other time in memory, but this may merely be a preview of what could follow. Given the sharp increase in mail voting, many states may need as much as a week or two after Election Day to count all the ballots and determine a winner. If it is a close election, this period offers a ripe opportunity to disrupt the election process through premature claims of victory, pressure on election officials, or shutting down the vote count. Since polls show that more Democrats than Republicans are likely to vote by mail, a “blue shift” in the count following Election Day may add fuel to the baseless charges of voter fraud.
Here are a few suggestions to help navigate any turmoil. First, be skeptical about claims of fraud. Fraudulent voting is isolated, extremely rare, and does not overturn elections. Numerous studies have concluded that its occurrence is measured in the millionths of 1%, and further, each state has safeguards that detect efforts at sabotage.
Second, trust the states to count the ballots fairly. Most state election officials regardless of political party are competent, conscientious and devoted to accurate results. The fact that it may take several days to determine winners proves this point, as Arizona demonstrated in 2018 when the U.S. Senate candidate holding the lead on election night eventually lost when the tallying was completed a few days later. Both candidates accepted the results.
Third, follow the process. States have three or four weeks after Nov. 3 to count the ballots and certify a winner, which then determines how their delegates will vote when the Electoral College convenes on Dec. 14. The candidate with at least 270 votes on that day wins.
Unfortunately, these tips may not be helpful if the election process is hijacked. Because the laws governing the process are vague in places, those who wish to derail the election may resort to lawsuits and state legislatures to stop the vote count, interfere in the appointment of Electoral College delegates, or force Congress to decide the winner.
For some time, President Trump has been laying the foundation to undermine the election by making baseless allegations of voter fraud, claiming that he will lose only if the election is rigged. He also refuses to commit to accepting the results. These attacks by a president are unprecedented in American history and are eroding the public’s faith in our elections.
With a great deal of thought and intent, our nation’s founders began the Constitution with the phrase, “We the People,” and founded a republic based upon the right of the people to choose their representatives. More than anything else in that document, the freedom and responsibility inherent in voting form the cornerstone of our democracy.
A popular story relates that someone asked Ben Franklin as he was leaving Independence Hall if the founders had created a republic or a monarchy. He replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
That has been the challenge to “We the People” from the beginning, and this election may test the people like no other time since the Civil War. I hope not, but the circumstances described above would have been unimaginable a decade ago.
Please vote, pay attention and support our republic.
Editor’s note: This is the fourth and final column from Massie about voting before Election Day on Nov. 3.
