“Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbor, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” — Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God.
It has taken me 63 years, but I believe that I have learned, at least at a rudimentary level, how to truly forgive those who have trespassed against me. However, in the interests of full disclosure and transparency, I must confess that the miracle of forgiveness has personally benefited me much more than it has benefited those who have trespassed against me.
Now that I stand near the peak of the mountain of forgiveness, a much bigger and more formidable mountain has come into my view. To conquer this massive mountain, I must learn to love my enemy. Is it even possible for us mere mortals to actually love our enemies? My 6-year-old grandson, Bridger, recently taught me that the answer to this question is an unequivocal, “Yes!”
I suspect that most of my readers already know that on July 9 Bridger intentionally placed himself between a vicious dog and his 4-year-old little sister. Bridger was severely injured as he fully shielded his sister from harm.
The photos of Bridger’s injuries that were released to the media were taken after a wonderful emergency room physician and highly skilled plastic surgeon attended to Bridger. The horrific injuries that the dog inflicted upon my little grandson were and are beyond description. Suffice it to say that the deranged dog tried to kill its prey, as if Bridger was nothing more than a rabbit or a squirrel.
While Bridger was being treated for his injuries at the hospital he reflected upon the dog. He then began to cry (with his one undamaged eye) because he did not want anything bad to happen to the dog. Much of the media overlooked this fact.
Again, at the very pinnacle of his physical and emotional pain and suffering, Bridger was concerned about what was going to happen to the very dog (i.e. enemy) that had just tried to kill him. At that moment, by and through his words and actions, Bridger taught us all that we have the power to love our enemies! How is it that Bridger’s tiny 43-pound body can contain such an immense spirit and heart?
What a wonderful city, county, state, country and world this will become if we all strive to follow Bridger’s example by loving our enemies!
I should note that much to Bridger’s disappointment and sorrow, the dog was humanely euthanized.
The time has come for each of us to do our utmost to change the ever-so-present social narrative of hate, vitriol and violence to a narrative of love, understanding and peace. A good place to start is by specifically praying for those who “persecute you.”
Then, sincerely reflect upon the fact that we are all children of the very same God and try to be compassionate toward all who are around you. An unknown author wrote, “You will never look into the eyes of someone God does not love. Always be kind.”
Finally, embrace the concept of a selfless love for your neighbors and do not allow hatred to infiltrate your mind, heart and spirit. I believe that the well-known civil rights activist and Baptist minister, Martin Luther King Jr. was very mindful of the Sermon on the Mount when he wrote, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Please, follow Bridger’s Christ-like example and strive to drive hatred and violence from our social discourse. We can do this!
