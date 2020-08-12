You don’t need to hate Donald Trump to hate what he does. Indeed, if you don’t hate what Trump does, you’re out of step with the God of the Universe.
The literal Word of God is clear on this matter. Read Proverbs 6:16-19, and you can’t possibly avoid thinking about Trump. “These six things the Lord hates, yes, seven are an abomination to Him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and a man who sows discord among brothers.” (RSV)
The Word of God for the People of God. Some of my conservative Christian friends would say, “God said it. I believe it. That settles it.”
The list of behaviors God hates starts with pridefulness, “haughtiness” in many translations. Even supporters can’t rationally or honestly argue the point. If anything, Trump is a pride-filled man. Theologian and Christian writer the Rev. Jack Wellman says, “The Bible has a lot to say about pride, and none of it is good.” Pastor Wellman poignantly adds, “What I see in the ways of evil, perverted speech, and arrogance is that they are all centered in pride.”
All of Trump’s worst traits have deep roots in his haughtiness. As a candidate, Trump extolled his pride, denying any need to ask God’s forgiveness for anything. “Why do I have to repent or ask for forgiveness, if I am not making mistakes?”
One who felt the need to occasionally ask for God’s forgiveness might not check all of the other boxes on God’s list.
Two of the seven traits God hates center on lying. Ask right-leaning Forbes Magazine whether Trump is a liar. By their conservative calculation, he told more than 23 lies per day through May of 2020.
He lies about things that don’t matter and things that do, such as coronavirus, children in cages and Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers. He lies in tweets, speeches, rallies and television interviews. He lies to reporters, Congress, the American people and his wife. The Word of God says God hates “a lying tongue” and “a false witness who speak lies.”
Proverbs also says God hates “hands that shed innocent blood.” King David felt God’s wrath for having done so. Trump can’t avoid it. Refugees denied the asylum to which they were entitled, sent to certain death in violent homelands. Kurds betrayed to death after Trump’s secret deal with Turkey’s president. Innocent civilians in Yemen and Afghanistan. Iranian children dying because of Trump’s trumped up sanctions against their government.
The most egregious sin was ridiculing wearing masks while more than 155,000 Americans, including Trump-clan members, unnecessarily suffered and died because of his uncaring mishandling of the coronavirus.
Innocent blood. On his hands. Hated by God.
God also hates “a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that are swift in running to evil.” Consider his refusal to commit to accept the results of the November election, his conspiracy theories about mail-in voting, pardoning felons who protect him, punishing those who tell the truth about or investigate his nefarious activities, the racist dog whistles he blows in the suburbs, secret conversations with Putin, sending shadowy soldiers into American cities, hiding his tax returns. The list of wicked plans fills a bottomless pit. Not even Nixon’s heart harbored so many wicked plans, nor his feet run so swiftly toward evil.
The seventh trait God hates targets those “who sow discord among brethren.” Never has America had a president whose sole purpose was to divide us. Every tweet, rally or policy is designed to sow discord among Americans. Trump uses the sacred “bully pulpit” of the White House like a fifth grade bully uses the school playground.
God loves Donald Trump. But the Bible is clear. God hates his behavior. Don’t take my word, read God’s word. Then, ask yourself, “If God hates it, shouldn’t those who believe in God feel the same?”
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
