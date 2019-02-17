This week saw the initial roll-out of recommendations addressing the problem of underage drinking from the city’s ad hoc alcohol committee. The real value of having committees or task forces like these to support policy makers is that they do a lot of the trench work in developing recommendations, then elected officials choose whether to implement them.
With the final recommendations coming later this year, it’s important the committee be specific in what policies its members think the Laramie City Council should pursue.
Up to this point, that specificity has been lacking. For example, one suggestion was to craft regulations on late-night drink specials, but what regulatory measures would the committee recommend? Prohibiting drink specials after a certain time? Limiting specials after a certain time to beer or wine?
Some of the more specific policy recommendations we’ve seen have to do with increasing fines on businesses and underage drinkers, but this probably wouldn’t move the needle much. Fines are a burden, certainly, but there are people who aren’t really fazed by them; they pay it and move on. Those in less fortunate financial situations are granted a fair amount of flexibility in the courts when unable to pay hefty fines.
We have seen progress in reducing DUIs in Wyoming. Statewide law enforcement data from 2017 found that the total number of driving under the influence arrests decreased by more than 1,000 in a five-year period. While DUIs accounted for one-third of arrests in 2012, they dropped to just more than one-quarter of arrests in 2017. It’s fair to assume in the big picture that increasingly harsher penalties over the years have played a role in reducing DUI arrests, but those measures haven’t only included bigger fines. People arrested for DUI face suspension of driving privileges, and those with subsequent arrests are subject to jail time, breathalyzers in their vehicles, burdensome probationary measures and more. It’s not just how much money one must pay for a DUI — it’s the disruption in one’s life that does more to discourage repeating the crime.
As such, a good approach for penalizing underage drinking would be to sanction repeat offenders in ways that disrupt their lives. Longer terms of community service could be a start. People get over the pain of paying a fine, but months spent participating in mandated learning experiences is something an offender is unlikely to forget.
On the business side of things, the consequences for serving underage customers seem to be lacking. We get that bartending and serving as a clerk in a liquor store can be fast-paced work that might result in failing to properly check an ID. Additionally, some fake IDs are difficult to spot. Businesses then shouldn’t be assessed major penalties for infrequent offenses, but if it becomes clear that owners of particular businesses simply aren’t prioritizing checking IDs, they should be punished for endangering our community, and eventually lose their liquor licenses if they can’t get their acts together.
The committee’s desire to see an increased number of compliance checks is also something we can get on board with, but not without a funding recommendation. If this recommendation comes with some negative budgetary impacts, there’s no point in recommending the city require more checks.
We believe punishments shouldn’t be the only answer. It could be valuable, for instance, for the city to adopt an ordinance stating an underage person who has consumed alcohol or drugs wouldn’t face legal penalties if he or she contacts law enforcement. Some communities have immunity provisions because they found young people who had been drinking were reluctant to call 911 in the event of an emergency. This could reduce harm in a variety of scenarios.
All this shouldn’t fall solely on the city government and courts, either. We appreciate the efforts of UW’s Alcohol Wellness Alternatives, Research and Education, or AWARE, program. Its focus on helping students make informed choices regarding alcohol rather than emphasizing a “just-say-no” approach is reasonable and realistic. It’s programs like these that can help change culture, though it takes considerable time and effort.
UW alcohol policy also states that students cited for alcohol-related offenses could face additional sanctions from the university. Perhaps it’s worth exploring the codification of measures for those who continue to break the law. If it’s pointed out to students when they enter UW that repeated offenses could result in serious university consequences, whatever those may be, perhaps they would be less likely to make poor choices.
We are seeing a cultural change regarding drinking in our society, another reason for the decrease in DUIs and binge drinking. They are no longer seen as acceptable behavior by many.
We as community members need to set good examples and convey positive messages to young people. The best way for everyone, young and old, to avoid endangering their lives and community with alcohol is to understand that drinking can have real consequences and people can have their lives ruined. We wish the best to everyone working on this problem, and hope those struggling with alcohol find help.
