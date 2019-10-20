Fall is a busy time of year in Laramie. It seems like there are a lot of competing schedules trying to take advantage of all the enthusiasm that comes with the season. Whether it’s university students returning, our younger students’ school years beginning, the homecoming of alumni, outdoor adventures surrounding the fall colors or taking advantage of those last few warmer days, there’s a lot to do and only so much time to do it.
While that can make it difficult for individuals and organizations trying to plan their events or meetings or whatever it might be, we’re thankful that we have such an active community — it’s a good problem to have. Anyone who would make a case there’s nothing to do in Laramie and Albany County is just not looking hard enough.
The coming weeks will see the hard work of locals provide plenty of opportunities to enjoy the fun of Halloween in safe environments. Certainly there are adults who enjoy Halloween’s festivities, but it’s an important occasion for many children. The opportunity to don costumes and indulge in fantasies creates a contagious excitement many of us gaining in years can remember fondly. It’s great to see Scaramie continue as a local tradition on Saturday in Laramie’s downtown. Hosted by Laramie Main Street, families are invited to the downtown area for a variety of activities. On Oct. 31, a number of different groups and businesses are hosting safe treat events around the city that serve as wonderful options for families with young children.
This weekend saw the celebration of homecoming that included many long-held traditions, including Saturday’s parade and the University of Wyoming football game. Laramie is a community that values its history and is always changing, so it’s great to have our alum return to see what’s different and what stayed the same. Bravo to everyone who goes through the hard work of making it a special week to be a part of our community.
A relatively new tradition since 2013, UW’s Big Event, continues to show a strong bond between the university, community members and local agencies that everyone can appreciate. This year, more than 700 students participated in volunteer and community service projects around the community. Lots gutters were cleaned, fences stained, garbage collected and more by those willing to give up their Saturday morning. The feeling among those at the university to reciprocate the support of the Laramie community through service is certainly worth a tip of the hat.
On a more sobering note, we are reflecting in this time of year on certain aspects of our past that are quite troubling when it comes to race relations. A recent history column in the Boomerang documented the 1904 lynching of Joe Martin, an African American man taken forcefully from the county jail and lynched at the corner of Sixth Street and Grand Avenue. We recently commended UW leaders for apologizing for the treatment of the Black 14 football players for their 1969 dismissal from the football team. Many of the surviving players returned to Laramie this year to reconnect with the community that had largely cast the men out for wanting to take a stand against racism. Today, we’re able to look back on these incidents and say, “Thank goodness Laramie isn’t that kind of community now.” As true as that may be, we are thankful for those in our community who make sure those troubling parts of our history aren’t forgotten, but serve as opportunities to learn how we can do better going forward. Let’s keep having those uncomfortable conversations so we can better understand the issues surrounding diversity, equality and inclusion.
Pink colors were everywhere we’ve looked in October as we recognized breast cancer awareness. This affliction takes a toll on the lives of so many families in our community and beyond, and the initiative to move in a positive direction with the disease is always valuable. Increased awareness leads to earlier detection, higher survival rates and less suffering among loved ones. There are wonderful resources available locally, and we always have a deep appreciation for those who help us through the most difficult times in our lives.
The middle portion of October saw the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance celebrate Albany County’s agricultural community with its annual Ag Appreciation Banquet. Sometimes folks living in urban environments forget the critical contributions those in agriculture make to our daily lives. It’s a sector that’s had its struggles in recent years too, with an ever evolving world creating some uncertainties of what the future holds. We truly appreciate the contributions of our farmers and ranchers and associated businesses statewide that help feed the world.
Summer is such a lovely season in Laramie that one can feel a bit of lament as it passes — especially in a year where it seemed to be such a short season. However, for those who know where to look, there are always opportunities for engagement in our community. As we head into the holidays, we’ll take a moment to reflect on how fortunate we are to live where we do, no matter the time of year.
