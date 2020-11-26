It was May 2010. I had just moved to Bartow, Florida after having lived the previous 22 years in Hickory, N.C. That Thanksgiving I was invited to a family dinner by the woman I was dating at the time. They had a tradition I had never encountered. On slips of paper each person anonymously wrote what he or she was grateful for to give thanks about. I found that to be a nice touch, and sadly, no, I don’t remember what I wrote.
Now, for me, as an adult, Thanksgiving has never been a big deal. In fact, whenever I have been a guest at other’s people’s homes or family, it’s been uncomfortable. I didn’t know most of the people and it always felt awkward, especially the part of holding hands and praying.
But a few long-ago Thanksgivings stick in my mind, and as bad as they were — well, maybe they weren’t too bad — my memories of them bring a smile, although in at least one incident, a momentary grimace before I chuckle.
The first one I recall was in 1984. I had been dumped several months earlier and I was still grieving. I was living in Lakewood, N.J. at the time and my parents were living in Rego Park, a neighborhood in the borough of Queens, part of New York City.
After taking the bus to N.Y.C., then catching the subway to Rego Park, I was walking down the street when I came upon a man trying to pick up empty cans that had fallen from his oversized clear trash bag. I bent down to pick up a can to give him, but he mistook my gesture and shoved me to the ground. I yelled I was only trying to help, but he just went on picking up his spilled cans. I gave him a wide berth. Turned out, I later found out from my parents, that he was deaf, had mental problems and lived on the streets.
Later that day, my brother joined us, bringing a dressing made with sausage (and it was terrific). What wasn’t good at all was the turkey. Actually, it was a turkey that had been ground up and was in a meatloaf pan. It was the most god-awful concoction ever. It tasted like cardboard. None of us liked it. Thank goodness for my brother’s sausage dressing. Plus we sent out for Chinese.
That dressing, plus watching the Boston College-University of Miami football game, the one in which Doug Flutie threw the “Hail Mary” pass, were the only good things about that Thanksgiving. Those, and the six-pack of Milwaukee’s Best beer I polished off single-handedly.
Several years later, having moved to Houston, Texas, I was invited to a family Thanksgiving by a woman I had come to know casually who was taking ballroom dance lessons as I was. Being new to the city and not knowing many people, I was grateful for the invitation and readily accepted.
It later turned out the reason she had asked me was because she needed a “beard.” Turned out she had a girlfriend and yes, the girlfriend had a mullet hair cut and wore a flannel shirt, which begged the question why use me as a “beard?” Talk about uncomfortable? I was so grateful when we left early.
This year, though, I will be working at the newspaper, readying Friday’s edition. Weep not for me, though. As I stated at the top of this column, Thanksgiving is not a big deal to me. However, it is going to be hard on my beautiful bride, My Wanda, as after the past two Thanksgivings, this will be the first Thanksgiving we are apart.
This is because she cannot yet join me. Before I was offered and accepted the position as your managing editor of the Boomerang, we were (and are) working on restoring and renovating our 102-year-old house. So she will be spending the holiday as she has for the past several years, at her son and daughter-in-law’s home, where the entire family gathers. As for me, after I put the paper to bed, well, I don’t know yet. Regardless, it will be a happy Thanksgiving.
Happy Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.