We have discussed in previous editorials that absentee ballots are available to all registered voters in Wyoming. Early voting is also an option for those wanting to avoid potential infection danger at crowded polling places on Election Day.
With the continuing spike in infections, even in sparsely populated Wyoming, we urge all voters to use these available and convenient options for voting.
It really isn’t just a matter of the individual voter’s exposure to potential carriers of the COVID-19 virus, although that is certainly an important factor. But we are also concerned about the potential safety of election judges who will be staffing the polling places. Each person who votes in person could carry the virus to others.
We are also concerned with the need for people to actively participate in the coming elections. Developments between now and the Primary and General Election Days could discourage some voters at the last minute. Voter participation is vital, and low voter turnout is the last thing we need at a time when public confidence in many levels of government seems to be declining.
The threat of this pandemic is much greater for those in their older years. And that accurately describes many faithful voters, as well as election judges. The older voters particularly should request their absentee ballots now rather than waiting.
But our recommendation isn’t limited to senior citizens. We encourage voters of any age to request an absentee ballot, especially those aged 18 to 25. If they have those absentee ballots in hand then maybe that would be one way to boost the participation of younger voters.
Each year there is speculation whether voters from the 18 to 25 demographic will finally turn out in large numbers and make a real difference in an election. And each year the participation by young voters continues to disappoint many of us. Maybe if they take the necessary steps of registering to vote and requesting absentee ballots, more will go ahead and actually help make a difference locally and on a national level.
Voters should ignore the conspiracy theorists who believe that absentee ballots and other vote-by-mail programs encourage voter fraud. We have full confidence in the Wyoming and Albany County officials, including our Secretary of State, who have found no indication of those kinds of problems. The processes and safeguards are in place to assure fraud is not anything to worry about.
And we are impressed by the county clerks and their staff throughout Wyoming who have embraced the challenge of making sure that they are properly prepared with health safety measures at polling places, as well as geared up and supplied to handle a huge increase in the number of absentee ballots.
It is easy to request a ballot and it can be done anytime before the election. The easiest way to do this is by filling out the absentee ballot request form online (http://www.co.albany.wy.us/absentee-ballot-request-form.aspx). Registered voters can also call (307-721-2546), email(elections@co.albany.wy.us), write a letter (Absentee Ballot, Albany County Clerk, 525 E. Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 82070) or make a personal visit to the County Clerk’s Office at the Albany County Courthouse. The completed ballot must be returned to the Clerk’s Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The request should include full name, date of birth, address of residence, address ballot should be mailed to, what election ballot is for, what party you are registered in for the primary and a statement that you are eligible to vote in that election.
Each election year the Boomerang and the Laramie League of Women Voters join to produce election guides. The guide for the primary will be published August 2. It would be a good idea to request an absentee ballot before then and use this resource to help you decide how to vote. You can also watch candidate forums from the Laramie League of Women Voters (https://www.facebook.com/LaramieLWV).
Voter research and education is always important. So even with the convenience of absentee ballots, it is still up to each voter to become informed on issues and candidates before making their selections.
There is no reason to delay. We urge every registered voter to request their absentee ballot right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.