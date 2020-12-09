Let’s take a trip down memory lane. We’re in middle school. Perhaps fifth or sixth grade (although in our time, up to fifth grade was still elementary school where we attended).
Our teacher needs to step out of the classroom. She admonishes us to be quiet and don’t be disruptive while she is gone; and yes, in our day the overwhelming majority of elementary school teachers were female. It wouldn’t be until junior high — and definitely high school — before mostly males.
But back to our instruction to behave. It never happened, or if it did, lasted less than a minute. Then slowly, little by little, the noise level in the classroom crept upwards. Sometimes a classmate would get out of his seat, and yes, it was mostly the boys.
At some point, usually the girls, would shout out a loud “Shhh,” or tell the rest of the class to be quiet, to little to no avail. Sometimes, especially if the teacher’s absence was lengthy, the noise in the classroom would reach the level in which the teacher from the neighboring classroom would storm into the room.
If she was really angry we would be lectured. Many times, though, just another teacher’s presence would immediately shut down the classroom. Sometimes that teacher would stay, but not most times.
Still, when our teacher returned, we all knew that she knew what had transpired in her absence, and she let us know that in no uncertain terms. Now, it was rare she would demand knowing who the troublemakers were, as we were sure she already knew. After all, by this time in the school year she had a darn good idea who were the mischief makers.
So rather than demand knowing, we all were punished in some way, mostly with detention, or a surprise quiz, or some privilege being revoked.
As the adage goes, it’s always the few who ruin it for the many.
And so it goes today. Before the advent of the internet, when a person wanted to make a comment to the newspaper, it was by writing a letter to the editor. Sometimes people would call, only to be told to write a letter to the editor. If someone got angry or vulgar or worse, the editor or reporter simply would hang up.
But nowadays, people can hide behind anonymous posts and comments, or if brave enough to use their names, and engage in egregious behavior. The Laramie Boomerang states the same policies and guidelines on its Facebook page and website outlining what is not acceptable. We will not condone vulgarity, libel, slander, ad hominem attacks on people whose opinion does not agree on the part of others, typing in “ALL UPPER CASE,” or engaging in name calling.
Still, some people refuse to abide by the rules of civility with comments on our Facebook page and website. Most recently, a person was politely informed by us that he or she had violated the conditions for comments on our Facebook page. The response was to launch into a tirade of several replies, using profanity and calling us vulgarities. As a result, that person was banned from our Facebook page.
And don’t scream about censorship, either. It doesn’t apply. Remember, as with letters to the editor, just because you submit one doesn’t guarantee we will run it if we believe it violates our policies. This is a fact of life.
We also have a process of vetting letters to the editor. People who have their letters published must submit their real names, addresses and phone numbers. We often call those we do not immediately recognize to confirm that they, in fact, sent that specific and intended letter. People who choose to hide behind internet pseudonyms for comments as their online “letters to the editor” seem to do so as a way to purposely dodge around those vetting procedures. (This goes for you, too, “TheReplacement,” our daily website commentator.)
The point is, if we don’t “put our foot down,” this type of abhorrent behavior will only worsen. By doing nothing, there are those who will represent this to themselves as a form of tacit approval, which it definitely is not and never will.
At this point, we at the Laramie Boomerang are seriously looking into permanently disabling all comments on our website and deleting all comments on our Facebook page. We have more important matters to attend to rather than having to play “hall monitor.”
And one last thing, if you’re contemplating writing in and objecting to civility and respect: Really?
