Sometimes a picture can capture a moment in a way that moves people. When we picked up our Feb. 15 editions of the Boomerang, we all felt a bit of the heartache being experienced by three young women on the front page who just learned Albany County School District No. 1 would not at this time throw its support behind a high school softball program.
The board of trustees voted 4-4 not to become the fourth district in Wyoming to sign a letter committing to offer softball. (The state needs eight high schools to agree to offer softball in order for the Wyoming High School Activities Association to officially sanction the sport.)
It was exciting to see so many young people engaged in a political process, and it was moving to read about how passionate the softball players and their parents are about the sport. Making a clear-cut decision on a proposal when young people are lobbying was sure to be difficult for these elected officials, and we know the four trustees who voted against the measure weren’t looking to dash the athletes’ hopes.
And those board members’ points of view on the matter were reasonable considerations. Wyoming K-12 school budgets are still under tough scrutiny in the state Legislature, even after large cuts in spending in recent years and the necessity for employee raises and covering rising health insurance premiums. For those who follow legislators bent on continuing to reduce education funding, the point is well-taken that implementing a softball program would give reason to further question whether districts are doing everything they can to keep spending tight.
But, really, school districts could cut every athletic program they have and not earn any credit with certain lawmakers anxious to continue making cuts. Those legislators will embrace any approach that lets them avoid talking about Wyoming’s revenue issues. It should be a higher priority to respond to what your constituents, which includes every student, in Albany County want — not to think about horse-trading with stubborn lawmakers in Cheyenne.
Right now, the district participates in all sports sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, which includes 12 sports for boys and 11 sports for girls. Federal law mandates districts must offer the same amount of opportunity in sports for boys and girls. While the number of sports isn’t the legal determination for opportunity, signing on to the commitment to offer softball would have shown Albany County’s determination to be compliant with Title IX requirements across the state and within the district — a very good action.
But that’s not really the point, either.
Young people — especially young girls — who become involved in organized sports have opportunities to learn competitive and organizational leadership skills and teamwork and an appreciation of diversity and equality. Participation in team sports has been shown to improve educational goals and outcomes that affect earning potential. Girls especially benefit from team participation in improved self-esteem — a critical issue for young girls which includes many implications — grades, and lifelong health benefits. All of which will help young people succeed in their adult lives — to say nothing of just having fun.
Athletic programs are overwhelmingly positive for our community and for society in general. People who learn positive lessons that can’t be taught in a classroom are more likely to be contributing community members. Athletic abilities and success in any sport can lead to scholarship opportunities to pursue higher education at little or no cost. And when someone feels a sense of pride that comes from being an athlete for their home community, it seems more likely they’ll be inclined to want to stay there — or return. Considering Wyoming’s brain-drain where young graduates flee to more economically prosperous states, keeping our young people is increasingly important.
We’re not saying athletics are the only way to build these qualities — far from it. But participating in sports does impact the lives of our young people. So when we have the chance to offer another way to participate, it’s not just about being compliant with federal law or spending a few bucks so kids can have laughs — it’s about making our children and our communities successful and places people want to live. The money we put toward athletics pays dividends. The money we put toward athletics for girls just increases that dividend.
The Boomerang received several letters to the editor regarding ACSD1’s decision and one letter commended parents who could continue to provide a softball outlet for their daughters. But many students’ families are not in an economic or flexible work situations that can support putting their kids into athletic programs outside of schools. Time, and the cost of fees, uniforms, travel, lodging and food are prohibitive to many parents. If there are 140-170 participants each year with our local softball leagues (that’s across all age groups), that leads us to believe that there are now young women who would participate in the sport if their families were able to afford it. If we can capture those girls with softball, we should prioritize that. The school district should help alleviate this disparity.
It’s good to know that the district isn’t ruling softball out in the future. If Wyoming was in a boom time right now, it probably would have been an easy decision for the trustees. Well, it’s not, and we understand the concern about “optics.” But there are optics, too, that should be considered from the perspective of the young women who desperately wanted to see their measure succeed. What message are we sending to those students by denying their request to equally represent young women in athletics in Wyoming? Whatever the intention of those who felt they couldn’t support moving forward at this time, it will be perceived by some that equality just isn’t a priority.
We hope those “no” votes can soon make their way to “yes.” We know there are questions that need to be answered, but we encourage our elected officials and education administrators to look at how high school softball in Wyoming can become a reality as soon as possible.
