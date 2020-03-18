It is easy these days to be judgmental of others, particularly when dealing with a pandemic that’s been so politicized.
What we all should be able to agree on is that the world has never seen anything like coronavirus and the response to it. There have been killer diseases before, but the lengths to try to prevent the spread of this one are unprecedented.
Entire cities have been quarantined, hospitals overrun, nations shut off from travel. A year ago, the closest people would have come to contemplating COVID-19 was to have watched “Outbreak” or some similar film.
Life as we know it has changed. As the red dots on the world map representing new cases became more and more widespread, it was clear things would change, even if the resulting tsunami of change was unexpected.
Parents and fans alike can share in the regret that Wyoming sports teams and academic teams were not able to complete their seasons. We regret that learning is disrupted in our schools and colleges, that trips must be postponed, that events are canceled, that even churches — those places where we turn for solace when reality is unfathomable — have curtailed services. We can all share in the regret that life has not gone on as normal.
Most regrettably are the deaths, mounting daily in this country and worldwide, from this disease that we don’t have a handle on yet.
Also regrettable are the impacts yet to come. Who will take care of the children normally at school when their parents must work? How will businesses and industries stay open when people aren’t using them? Will workers lose income? Will jobs be lost?
The impacts are only beginning to be felt.
It is easy to say that people are overreacting. Certainly, it is easy to say toilet paper hoarding is silly. But overreactions are caused by fear and someone’s fear is always a matter of opinion. One person is deathly afraid of spiders, another of flying. Some are afraid of crowds, others of confined spaces. Still others are afraid of appearing weak — an important one to acknowledge in this day and age.
We all have fears. This disease brings forth the strongest, like the fear of the unknown and the fear that we will not be unable to protect our families.
As this progresses, understanding those fears, not condemning them, will help us get through this.
That, and washing our hands often, covering our mouths when we sneeze or cough, staying home while sick and social distancing when possible.
Those actions aren’t being fearful. They’re just being smart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.