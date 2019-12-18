Wyoming newspapers publish editorials on a variety of topics important to the state every week. Here are some from the past week we at the Laramie Boomerang chose to highlight:
We need more women’s voices in CheyenneIn 1984, women comprised a quarter of the Wyoming Legislature. That number might appear small, but it represents a high-water mark for equality in the Equality State’s governing body.
Since then, the number of female lawmakers in Wyoming has plummeted. Generally speaking, our society has become a place with more opportunities for women. They play important roles in our communities, our businesses, our places of worship and our schools.
And yet, as 2019 comes to a close, only 12 percent of our Legislature is female. And the Legislature is hardly unique when it comes to Wyoming politics. Less than 16 percent of our elected officials are women – the third lowest percentage in the nation. In comparison, women comprise nearly half of the elected officials in Colorado, our neighbor to the south.
A cynic might ask why that matters. A critic might call it virtue signaling to even note the inequity. But there are real consequences to having so few women in public office.
We each have our own experiences that inform our decisions. We all have blind spots, too. A diverse group of people, however, will collectively have a greater depth of knowledge. They’ll have fewer blinds spots. And in the case of elected officials, they’ll bring a broader, deeper understanding to matters of public importance.
The reality of a system with such inequity is a room of mostly men questioning whether enhancing penalties for strangling a family member might inadvertently punish a father wrestling with his son, rather than thinking of the women who suffer physical abuse at the hands of their husbands or boyfriends. It is a Legislature that thinks of the working poor as ski bums rather than single moms who are juggling jobs with parental responsibilities. It is a governing body that, when weighing a bill to make it easier for stalking victims to break their leases, thinks first of the landlords’ needs.
In Wyoming, we like to think of ourselves as an egalitarian society. This belief stems, in large part, from the idea of a ranch life where everyone must do tough and taxing work for the venture to succeed. And yet, that egalitarian ideal hasn’t translated into equality in our politics. The numbers don’t lie.
So what should be done about this? The first thing is to simply acknowledge that our politics would function better if more women participated in the process. Then we must not only encourage women to seek elected office, but also create an environment where that is realistic.
On Dec. 10, 1869, our state took an important step toward making our country a more equitable place when it recognized the right of female citizens vote and hold public office. But we haven’t yet fully made good on that promise. It’s not enough to simply call ourselves the Equality State and mark this week’s 150th anniversary of suffrage. Instead, we must work to realize the actual benefit to all of us that vision of equality Wyoming began so long ago.
Casper Star-Tribune, Dec. 11
Rainy-day fund won’t cover education costs for longIt might work for the next two years, and maybe a few more after that. But it’s clear it won’t work forever.
Gov. Mark Gordon was the first to admit it as he presented his 2021-22 biennium budget proposal to state lawmakers on the Joint Appropriations Committee this past Monday. Taking $266 million from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account (better known as the rainy-day fund) every two years to fund K-12 education and local government spending is unsustainable.
Yet, like many in the legislative branch, Mr. Gordon said that beyond a lodging tax proposal – which would fund the state Office of Tourism and free up around $20 million in general fund money each year – it’s “not clear” that he will support any other revenue-generating legislation this session.
Unfortunately, the same was true two years ago, and we’re no closer to solving this problem today than we were then. But when it comes to funding K-12 education costs, including capital construction, state leaders need to figure out a solution – and quickly.
Conservative estimates put the state’s anticipated K-12 education funding shortfall at $250 million, and some say it could be closer to $400 million. That’s just to operate the schools as they exist now.
As we pointed out in a story last year, disparities can and do exist in the quality of education students receive, depending on where they attend classes. While no doubt LCSD1 administrators and staff are working to minimize those differences locally, state leaders must do more to mitigate them, as well. Otherwise, they may face another lawsuit like the one that originated in Campbell County in 1995. That case resulted in a Supreme Court decision that reinforced the Wyoming’s Constitution requires state leaders to provide equal educational opportunity, regardless of where someone lives.
Unless state leaders want to head back to court, they’re going to have to find a long-term solution to both K-12 operational and capital construction funding. It’s clear the rainy-day fund isn’t it, and it should be clear by now that though some efficiencies in education can likely be found, Wyoming won’t be able to cut its way out of this mess.
We realize there’s no political will to tackle this monster in an election year. But before we head to the polls in 2020, we need to make sure we’re electing leaders who will.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Dec. 15
