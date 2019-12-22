If you’re feeling exhausted with the pace and intensity of politics and the news after 2019, well, strap in for more in 2020. Whether you’re thinking in terms of national, state or local issues, there’s plenty on the slate in the coming months that will keep the wheels of the news cycle turning.
This editorial is being written on the eve of the House of Representatives’ historic vote on impeaching President Donald J. Trump. Certainly the Trump presidency and the reaction to his election has been the key divisive issue of our day. It’s obvious from polling, the consistency of congressional members and pundits that very few have changed their views on whether Trump committed offenses that warrant impeachment. There’s no doubt, too, that Trump won’t be removed from office as his allies in the Senate are holding strong. But whatever the outcome of the impeachment efforts, 2020’s national election will be an area with little reprieve from the tension of recent years.
For those on the left side of the isle, the decision as to who will face Trump in the general election will also be on the table in 2020. A party that really needs to unite should there be any hope of success in November, but Democrats definitely seem divided at this stage over what kind of candidate they want. The Iowa caucus will take place in February and Wyoming’s primary election is Aug. 18, so it seems this could be an issue throughout 2020.
It’s also worth noting that at least one of Wyoming’s three congressional seats will be up for grabs this year. Should Liz Cheney decide to seek Mike Enzi’s vacated Senate position, two of the three positions in Congress will be open. A lot is at stake given the circumstances, so it rightfully will take up a fair amount of cognitive bandwidth in the Cowboy State.
Wyoming will start off the year with a legislative budget session where it’s clear we’re using savings to cover long-term deficits while there’s no solution on the table. We may be able to skirt through the 2020 session without too many knock-down, drag out fights, but everyone who is aware of the state’s big picture challenges will be watching with great interest as elected officials do little to move the needle in addressing Wyoming’s fiscal woes. Whatever happens in this area, we’re expecting to see interested parties come out aggressively during the session and leading up to the August primary and November’s general election as they work to get candidatessupportive of their viewpoints elected.
There’s plenty for folks to take sides on locally, as well. Elections will see contenders for a number of important positions and there are policy issues that will require their attention. In one example, the community seems to have reached an impasse when it comes to the Casper Aquifer. Whether development in the disputed area will impact a critical drinking water source has folks embedded in their trenches, thoroughly frustrated with opponents’ positions. Emotions are running hot in government meetings and the Opinion pages of the Boomerang, and there doesn’t seem to be any compromises available on the horizon.
This week’s Christmas holiday for many will bring gatherings with loved ones, sometimes with differing opinions on the aforementioned issues. Disputes at holiday gatherings can be a real headache and make what should be a joyous time uncomfortable.
There seem to be two ways of avoiding these kinds of conflict. One is to advise those attending holiday gatherings to avoid controversial topics altogether. With the proper tact, a kindly worded message is likely to be understood by our friends and family members. But some people feel deflecting these conversations doesn’t help anything in the big picture and believe we should confront our difference in opinion on these occasions. In that circumstance, we should try to listen and understand one another rather than attack disagreeable positions. While impulse drives us to respond argumentatively, we can make a choice to hear the opinions of others and try to compel them to do the same after their case is made.
We’re really not sure which route is more advisable. Avoiding controversy in the first suggestion carries less risk, but it’s possible learning opportunities are lost by skirting the issues. In that case, we risk losing the chance to move discourse in a positive direction. It comes down to knowing our own friends and family and making a determination based on whether we believe those folks are willing to listen to disagreeable opinions and handle rebuttal to their own positions. There’s much to gain from challenging ourselves, but it’s not worth ruining a holiday if we simply feel nothing can be accomplished. We can always stick to the subjects we know unite us, even if we avoid what’s really on our minds.
In any case, those of us with strong socio-political positions will do well to keep our bearings over the holiday and in the coming year. It can be difficult to imagine things becoming more contentious in 2020 than they were in 2019, but it seems unavoidable that we’re heading in that direction. Whatever we feel strongly about, it will be important to remember that we have a lot to be thankful for and there’s more that unites us than divides us — it’s just a matter of where we put our focus. We all want to see the best administration in the White House, good representation in Congress, strong officials in local government and safe drinking water; we just don’t all agree on how to arrive at those outcomes. However we address our disagreements, we beg civility and kindness in our conversations. 2020 is going to be a bumpy ride and we can save ourselves a lot of stress by taking a deep breath and thinking before we speak.
