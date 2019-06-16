After a hiatus, it appears policy surrounding regulation of development that could affect the Casper Aquifer will be a recurring part of the news cycle in Laramie and Albany County.
During an emergency meeting on Monday, the Albany County Commission issued a temporary moratorium on construction and other development in Albany County’s Aquifer Overlay Zone. The proposed ban came amid fears by county officials that existing regulations are inadequate to protect Laramie’s key water source. The emergency resolution followed Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent’s plans to dismiss a lawsuit against Tumbleweed Express, a gas station on the east side of town whose construction work the county had sought to block through court action.
Then on Wednesday, the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to table making a decision on the 90-day moratorium that prohibits development until the county planner returns from vacation, with plans to revisit the matter during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Albany County Courthouse.
That all came after an appointed commission for the city of Laramie discussed the results of a study showing a septic tank above areas where the Casper Aquifer is vulnerable leaching dangerous amounts of potentially harmful chemicals into drinking water. Laramie City Council members and the committee discussed possible next steps during the work session, including whether it was time for policy or additional studies. The study only examined one septic field, but many council members expressed interest in looking at the matter on a broader scale.
It’s a good thing our elected officials want a chance to study regulations and make sure any coming development doesn’t pose a risk to drinking water. Resorting to a moratorium in the county implies current regulations are indeed inadequate. We expect the county government, then, to take steps to adequately protect the aquifer, regardless of whether the moratorium sticks. There’s a line, though, that policymakers should carefully walk when it comes to regulating development, as there are economic and personal costs that come as a consequence.
Our question is whether an amicable solution can be reached in respect to the Tumbleweed gas station without having a tumultuous legal fight play out. Certainly for many there is no middle ground, as some would like to see Tumbleweed blocked from opening again all together and others who would like to see it move forward unimpeded. There may not be anything all sides are willing to agree to immediately, but it’s worth exploring whether there’s an alternative to some kind of adversarial showdown.
The other problem with the moratorium is that it seems the planning and zoning board would have the authority to block the initiative of the elected board. If that is true, it is a troubling circumstance. Our appointed boards of volunteer members have critical roles in the function of government, and everyone in our community should give a tip of the hat to those who serve on these committees. However, it undermines our democracy if those folks are able to overrule the actions of those who were elected by the people. It’s not all clear yet how that will play out, but if it is the case that volunteer boards of appointed members can in certain cases override policy enacted by elected officials with no recourse to push initiatives forward, state statute must be cleaned up to make it clear that elected officials have the ultimate authority.
On the city’s side of the issue, saying “septic system” around certain people does seem to create a sometimes unreasonable and unfounded fear of environmental harm. Properly designed and constructed septic systems in many cases can effectively mitigate any harm to drinking water.
Should there be more study? Unequivocally, yes. Are there reasons to be concerned? Potentially, yes. With that in mind, remember that emotional responses to information that leads to overly broad policy decisions can be damaging to our community. Sure, there could be economic consequences, but think about political consequences, as well. If policies were enacted that were later found to be unfounded, it could seem like a “boy cried wolf” situation when there’s another significant environmental problem down the road. When it comes to environmental policy, elected officials should be bold, but they shouldn’t be reactive or careless. Make sure you know what you’re voting on before you go with your gut.
Everyone can agree that if there’s evidence showing significant risk to drinking water, we must put safety over development. It’s just a matter of what we’ll look back at 50 or 100 years from now and say, “We’re glad we did the right thing.”
There’s sure to be more news on the aquifer coming, and there will no doubt be more to say about it. But for now, advocates on all sides should be willing to listen to opposing viewpoints, and policy makers must act, but thoughtfully.
