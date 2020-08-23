This is a tough time for those charged with deciding whether and how to reopen the University of Wyoming campus to in-class learning. And we need to give the trustees, administration, faculty, staff members and students encouragement as they try to do the best they can.
One of the things that makes this process so difficult is that the fight against COVID-19 has been marked by constant change and new information virtually on a daily basis. Developments affecting protection, distancing, contagion, immunity and numerous other factors make it extremely hard to make effective plans and set needed parameters.
These are all issues of science and medicine. For the purpose of this discussion we are completely dismissing other issues involving personal prejudices or political issues, There is enough to consider in terms of real issues without wasting time on peripheral posturing that shouldn’t matter anyway.
Most of us seem to agree that getting our university back to its normal operating mode is highly desirable and the sooner the better. But that desire doesn’t mean taking needless risks or charging forward without plans and alternatives. We want UW back, but that goal has to be tempered with cool judgment and rational decision making.
And no matter how good the plans and precautions, there must be procedures to allow for adaptations reacting to changing information and future developments.
We have already seen an example of this when the decision was made last week to start the semester online rather than in the classrooms. New UW President Ed Seidel presented that idea to the Board of Trustees because supplies were not available to conduct tests as often as had been proposed. Thus, virtual classes will be held the first two weeks of the fall semester to get the testing procedures in place.
This was an appropriate way to handle a previously unforeseen situation. There will undoubtedly be numerous times when decisions will need to be changed and new plans will be required because of the current circumstances. These challenging times absolutely demand that kind of flexibility and willingness to adapt.
The debate among the trustees about whether to set certain parameters and protocols to decide what to do if various things happen is probably necessary if only to provide some guidance to Seidel. But there is no way to predict all possible developments and situations. Inevitably Seidel will need to react quickly and thoughtfully to some changing circumstances.
That is a tough situation for any new leader. This is all happening before he has really learned who to rely on as sounding boards and advisors among his staff. As an experienced leader he will certainly be making those determinations quickly, but all of us should cut him some slack as he responds to a situation in flux.
On the topic of testing, though, reports from campus are that just connecting with a health professional who will supervise the test sometimes takes well over an hour. That obviously is too long and has to be addressed. Another concern is the unattended collection bin. While the company will likely track how long ago the sample was produced, they won’t be able to determine how long that sample was left to sit in the hot sun. Some reports suggest that saliva testing is only accurate when the samples are processed immediately and not subjected to particularly high or low temperatures.
If it’s true that the saliva test doesn’t produce accurate results in these conditions, we hope UW is following each positive result with another type of test. False negatives, though, really raise our concern. This is just an example of the hard decisions that must be made as UW puts plans into action.
This all means we must be patient with the decision making by these various individuals. Seidel, the trustees and other UW leaders are sailing into uncharted waters. Let’s remember to give them reasonable leeway as they try to protect their students and employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.