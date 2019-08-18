There’s an interesting political trend in the U.S. in recent years that has seen conservatives pushing for repealing the death penalty at the state level. It even saw some success in Wyoming in 2019, with a bipartisan bill making its way through the House and a Senate committee before dying in that chamber’s Committee of the Whole. Hopefully the same legislation comes back in 2020 and finds its way to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for his signature.
It’s still true that if you asked Republicans and Democrats that conservatives are more likely to support the death penalty. The 2016 Republican Party platform decries federal overreach in criminal justice and declares the death penalty’s consitutionality as “firmly settled” while the Democrats call for its abolition. Federal executions are scheduled in coming months for the first time in 16 years while the president of the United States makes statements that drug dealers should be executed. These plans and that rhetoric are certainly the wrong direction for our country to go.
Favorability for the death penalty has declined overall, according to a Gallup poll. It found a high point of 80% of respondants favored the death penalty in September 1994 decline to 56% in October 2018, the lowest point since Richard Nixon was president. Those opposed came to the same 47-year high at 41% in 2018.
The number of Republican lawmakers to sponsor death penalty repeal bills has increased noticeably since 2012, according to Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty. GOP lawmakers in 2016 sponsored such legislative measures at a rate 10 times higher than in 2000, and more than 67% of the Republicans sponsoring death penalty repeals were in red states, according to CCADP.
In Wyoming, it makes sense to repeal the death penalty for a variety of reasons.
We haven’t executed anyone in Wyoming since 1992 (the one prior to that was in 1976) yet it costs the state around $1 million each year to hold onto the death penalty, the Casper Star Tribune reported in February. The Department of Corrections told the Casper newspaper that the average death row inmate stays on death row for 17 years costing the state 30 percent more than a general population inmate. The Legislative Service Office found this year that the State Public Defender estimates it will cost approximately $750,000 to staff and process capital case requirements and activities for fiscal year 2020.
This expense comes with no real deterrent to crime, according to decades of research reviewed by the National Research Council. The CCADP cited research that found almost 90% of criminologists believe the death penalty is not a deterrent, while police chiefs in 2009 ranked the death penalty as last among ways to reduce violent crime. One might argue it can be an effective tool in negotiating plea agreements with guilty offenders, but we think it just as likely that innocent people would take a plea to avoid execution.
One of the best reasons to not execute people is the risk of killing an innocent person. Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, pointed out that since 1973, about 164 inmates who have been on death row have been exonerated, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported from the floor debate before the bill was defeated. How would we reconcile executing an innocent person in Wyoming? Our guess is that we’d be devastated, and it is not worth the risk.
There are arguments to be made about fairness in applicability of death sentences and how carrying out executions has failed to help victims’ families. For the sake of brevity, however, we’ll just acknowledge those too are issues.
The arguments put forth in the Wyoming Legislature in 2019 in favor of the death penalty failed to be convincing in any way.
Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, famously made the incomprehensible and nonsensical argument that were it not for the death penalty, Jesus Christ would not have died on the cross, providing redemption for humanity. That’s inapplicable to our situation today in Wyoming and it’s a real head-scratcher as to what the senator was even thinking.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, argued the death penalty remains a strong deterrent for crime, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, though we already refuted that failed position. Bouchard also talked about the push by some to end the death penalty as a way to grow the prison population to benefit themselves financially. The cost of providing care for prisoners is substantial, he said, and he spoke about the potential for having to pay for sex changes for inmates. Again, where is Bouchard getting his information? Did we mention we’ve executed two people in Wyoming in 43 years and that the cost of capital cases is higher? And it is unlikely that repealing the death penalty is a straight path to the state paying for sex changes. That’s way off the map of sound reasoning.
So we are using a huge amount of resources that could go elsewhere to keep a system in place that we almost never use and research shows doesn’t have the intended effects. It’s time, Wyoming, to move past this archaic practice.
As such, Albany County voters should call on their legislators to pass this measure should it come again in 2020. Each one of our local Democrats — Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly and Rep. Charles Pelkey — co-sponsored the 2019 bill, so it’s safe to assume they will be on the right side in the future. Local Republican Bill Haley also voted in favor when the bill passed the House on third reading. Laramie Republican Rep. Dan Furphy, however, voted against its passage. Sen. Glenn Moniz, another Laramie Republican, voted against the measure when it failed 12-18 in his chamber.
It should be clear to Albany County lawmakers that those “no” votes need to move to “yes.” You can find contact information for legislators at www.wyoleg.gov and in most day’s print edition of the Boomerang on page A4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.