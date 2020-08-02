As we enter the fifth full month fighting a stubborn pandemic, it is remarkable how many people have risen to the challenge. Despite some conflicts and naysayers, people here have shown courage and determination in continuing their daily lives as best they can.
We are delighted and encouraged by the number of men and women who have put themselves on the line to run for public office. That is never easy, but this is a particularly challenging time to run a political campaign. It would have been very easy for any of them to decide to wait for a couple years for things to settle down rather than to accept this particular challenge. Our thanks and appreciation go out to all of the candidates for giving many of us voters a legitimate choice.
Another group has shown dedication and adaptability during this election. The Laramie League of Women Voters of Laramie moved their candidate forums online through the use of Zoom and the Boomerang’s web site. And they continued their tradition of providing the research and questions to candidates shown in the Voters’ Guide published in today’s Boomerang.
We hope all readers will save this valuable section and study it before voting. The candidates who have responded to the questions have earned that consideration. Voting is vital, and your vote should be an informed one. This guide should help.
Another display of thoughtful planning and discussion has come from the Albany County School District One administration, school board board of trustees, staff, parents and other concerned parties including teachers and school staff members. They all have been diligent in trying to work out all of the intricate details of reopening the public schools safely.
There is a lot of work yet to be done and difficult decisions to be made. But their open and diligent discussions have impressed us thus far. We wish them well as they continue to work for the best result for this community.
It is also impressive that many stores and business owners have decided to require masks or other face coverings in their establishments. They have done this without a government mandate in order to protect all of us. Certainly some in today’s politically-charged world will think they are over reacting. That’s tough. We applaud these businesses and their willingness to put themselves on the line.
And as many events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed, we are glad to see that the Albany County Fair has been able to proceed. Some of the young (and older) All of the competitors have invested long hours in their projects. We believe that with changes to maintain social distancing that the fair can be conducted safely.
In the midst of other issues, the city of Laramie is considering some changes to the Uniform Development Code as it applies to the downtown business district. We still have questions about some of the details, but we are glad that the City Council and others are taking some more time to dig into the issues involved.
Overall, we approve of the intent to continue improving the quality of the downtown area. These sorts of codes should be living documents that are to be changed as necessary. But it is important for those affected to be involved in the decisions. That takes time, but it is time well spent.
Public involvement is the key whether talking about building codes for downtown or other issues. That’s why we also applaud those who are getting involved at so many levels. We are talking about the protesters and counter protesters during the recent marches. And those who are making the effort to come to Laramie City Council or Albany County Commissioners meetings to express opinions or desires.
We hope that most public involvement continues to be positive. And those who are speaking up for their points of view need to make sure to participate in another way — by voting in the upcoming elections.
