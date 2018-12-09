With the holiday season upon us, many Laramie and Albany County residents are spending some of their hard-earned money on gifts for loved ones, friends and colleagues. And many folks get themselves into the holiday spirit by buying gifts for children and families who are in need.
We understand the realities of our modern economy, where traveling to larger retail markets in Cheyenne and Colorado has its appeals and many consumers look to the vast offerings of online retailers. Certainly there are instances where gift-buyers must turn to these outlets for particular needs, but we want to encourage residents to do as much local holiday shopping as possible. You’ve heard it before, especially during Shop Small Saturday, but it bears repeating and it feels important for us to join champions of the cause in encouraging shoppers to see what Laramie merchants have to offer.
Laramie’s downtown is very walkable and has a variety of retailers that cover many of the bases when it comes to gift buying. It’ll likely be cold, so stop a while at our local perveyors of food and drink for a specialty coffee, hot chocolate or adult beverage. There’s also plenty of the same on Grand Avenue east of campus and in the west Laramie neighborhood along Snowy Range Road.
Doing so can really be a gift to the community at-large. According to Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division, in the first four months of fiscal year 2019, Albany County collected about 4.1 percent, or $300,000, more in sales tax compared to last year over the same time period. We hope to also see the revenue collected from the holiday season be stronger than last year, as it has benefits that reverberate throughout our community year-long in job creation for instance. A great way to make sure that happens is to shop local this month, and whenever possible in all 12 months.
Speaking of taxes, we’re glad to see Wyoming lawmakers advance legislation meant to improve and stabilize lodging tax collections statewide. Tourism is a key economic driver in Albany County. According to our local tourism office, Albany County welcomed over 780,000 overnight visitors who spent $158.3 million on not only accommodations but food, arts, entertainment, recreation, transportation and retail sales in 2017.
A problem for the state, however, is that many industry advocates will tell you that Wyoming is behind its competitor states when it comes to investing in tourism promotion. The state dollars that go to tourism promotion come from the general fund, the balance of which is inextricably tied to booms and busts in the energy industry. So when Wyoming is in a tough spot economically because energy prices are down, one might think it a good time to fall back on tourism, the state’s second leading revenue driver and employment sector. But when the general fund is thin, lawmakers haven’t historically increased the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s budget.
Leading up to the 2018 budget session, tourism industry advocates pushed a proposal that would impose an additional sales tax on businesses tied to tourism to provide a steady stream of funding for promotion. Lawmakers, however, killed the proposal.
It now appears lawmakers will have another crack at changing how Wyoming generates money for tourism promotion in 2019. In an apparent compromise, a bill recently sponsored by the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee will implement a statewide 5 percent lodging tax if approved by lawmakers in 2019.
Of the 5 percent, 2 percent would go toward helping counties, including Albany County. (Three percent would go to statewide tourism promotion.) Our local tourism office director Fred Ockers told the Boomerang he is supporting the measure in its current state. We will also throw our support behind the measure, as advocates for the industry appear to believe it’s the best path forward given the options.
While we’re on the topic of state revenue that’s important to our local institutions, we’re happy to see that Gov. Matt Mead’s supplemental budget submitted to the 2019 Legislature includes nearly all of the $19.4 million requested by the University of Wyoming, as well as asking that lawmakers appropriate another $2.5 million in pay raises for UW staff who did not receive a raise in the last go-round.
A recent survey saw faculty and staff morale at UW at low levels which one would expect in a time of budget cutbacks. This board wrote a few weeks ago that we hoped things would improve for our neighbors who work at the university, and this reinvestment would be a great start. We’ve heard and read some criticism against the lame-duck executive for not recommending a request for $350,000 annually to help fund the Natural Diversity Database, which is understandable given UW’s Biodivesity Center’s uncertain fate. But overall, we’re happy to see Mead advocate for the university and we wish him well when he leaves office.
We’re now calling on newly-elected governor Mark Gordon to continue that advocacy when he takes office in January and on the Legislature to grant the executive branch’s request. It’s important to our community and the entire state that we start rebuilding what was lost in recent years at UW.
Our topics this week have been a bit all over the map, but there’s a lot on our minds with the holidays, the economy and the upcoming 2019 legislative session. When we see our neighbors out shopping in Laramie in coming weeks, we can talk to each other about the best ways to advocate for our community’s interests when the Legislature convenes next year.
