News that the Wyoming Legislature has appointed a committee to explore storing spent nuclear fuel rods suggests caution to anyone familiar with the checkered history of this so-called temporary storage of potentially dangerous material.
We need look no further than the continuing legal and political struggles that Idaho has had with the federal government over the storage of vast amounts of radioactive material at the Idaho National Laboratory in the Arco Desert, west of Idaho Falls.
That highly radioactive material has been accumulating there since the dawn of the nuclear age in the late 1940s. When commercial and military uses of nuclear power began, the federal government made a commitment to accept responsibility for the eventual disposal of nuclear and radioactive waste, including the spent fuel rods.
But there is no place yet to permanently store this material. That means that all of it is still in temporary storage, mostly above ground, some of it relatively close to highly populated areas. The potential danger meant that much of the radioactive material was shipped to the 890-square-mile Idaho National Laboratory, but there are still many fuel rods stored at nuclear power plants across the nation.
The Idaho state government as well as citizen’s groups have had to put pressure on the federal government through lawsuits and other actions to try to force some resolution to this problem. While there is no permanent repository available for this waste, Idaho was able to control the transfer of non-military fuel rods to the state. In that 1995 agreement, the Department of Energy committed to remove the accumulated waste from Idaho by 2035.
Pressure from Idaho was one reason that the DOE and the U.S. Congress finally identified and began work on a permanent repository at Yucca Mountain in Nevada on federal land about 100 miles from Las Vegas. That was in 1987.
The research to assure that site was as safe as possible has cost $15 billion so far. But licensing and all work stopped in 2011 when political pressure from U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, forced a halt in funding. There is a move afoot now in Congress and by the Trump administration to resume work and licensing applications, but the issue continues to be a political hot potato.
So, at this point we are no closer to having a permanent repository for high-level nuclear waste than we were 10 years ago.
The upshot of all this is that Wyoming legislators must be darn careful not to accept dangerous material without doing the necessary research on seismic, ground water, geothermal and other factors to assure that any storage would be as safe as possible. And they should be forthright about the challenges and potential hazards instead of glossing these considerations over as they seem to be doing so far.
They must also assure that "temporary storage” means just that with a finite time limit and some assured control of any renewal terms by the state.
State Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, has been the source of information about this investigation. Some of his statements have been disconcerting to say the least. He maintains that spent fuel rods are not nuclear waste, when they have always been specifically defined by DOE as high-level radioactive waste. Spent nuclear fuel is considered high-level because it is among the most radioactive of nuclear waste, which is why it must end up in a permanent repository rather than a less secure installation.
He also makes it sound as if abandoned uranium mining sites could be used without additional research into the many factors bearing on safety with nothing more than an additional fence or two. And his comments make it sound as if the Yucca Mountain site will be available soon as a permanent repository.
But those statements pale in comparison to his statements calling those who objected to sending nuclear waste to Wyoming in the past as “environmental terrorists” and suggesting that those same people “will be back terrorizing us again.” Anderson needs to learn that characterizing those with opposing views on a subject as “terrorists” is irresponsible and shameful. He should know better.
One other aspect to consider in all of this is that Wyoming as part of this nation certainly has part of the ownership of this whole nuclear waste problem. Some of those spent fuel rods come from warships that have helped protect our freedom. And some of those rods have helped power industries producing goods that have come here. So our objections to this project is based on actual costs and safety, not because we don’t share responsibility with the rest of our country.
We might look at this all differently if the federal government does its job and moves forward with Yucca Mountain. But the legislature needs to take that, the actual costs and other factors into consideration.
And all aspects need to be considered and discussed openly, including with political — and yes, environmental — opponents.
