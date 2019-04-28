It seems there’s a day or month for everything these days, but one that most of us remember being around for a while now is Earth Day. Established in 1970 and celebrated this year on April 22, it’s always encouraging to see our neighbors in Laramie and Albany County take a moment to recognize the importance of being good stewards of our environment.
We did see some in our community put their appreciation of the day into action. Many locals shared photos and posts on Facebook and other social media of community members pitching in to mark the occasion either as part of organized events or in more spontaneous ways. Even some K-12 educators took students outside on the pleasant spring day to participate in some outdoor tidying up.
We’re expecting to see another effort along those lines on Saturday as the city hosts its annual cleanup day. The 2019 Spruce Up for Spring Events are a worthy cause and a great rally of locals coming together to show pride in our hometown by pitching in to clean it up. Starting at 7:30 a.m. at City Hall, volunteers can pick up trash bags and safety vests to use while cleaning up trash around Laramie. If volunteers haven’t been assigned an area or requested a specific place to clean, they can also be assigned a job site at that time.
We should note that while the landfill has been open to free dumping in previous years, it is not the case this year. Albany County residents can, however, obtain a landfill voucher to assist with spring cleanup between now and May 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Solid Waste Office, 1167 N. Fourth St.; vouchers can be used from May 1 through June 1.
Having days dedicated to causes and calls to action are fantastic, and we all appreciate the way they drive conversations and actions. But these occasions should serve as reminders to us throughout the year that we have a role to play in making our community a beautiful and comfortable place to live, and that starts with a bit of personal responsibility. Having Earth Day and Spruce Up for Spring should be the start of better habits and practices for all of us. Several times a year, we should make sure to get that junk off of our property and out of the alleys and to the landfill, make sure our yards are maintained and clear of debris, put that fresh coat of paint on the fence – whatever it takes to make our property and our neighborhoods and common areas something we are collectively proud of, and a pleasure for our neighbors to see.
And in the spirit of the Big Event which takes place in the fall each year, we hope locals will also look to see where they can help others in these efforts. It was uplifting to see the stories of folks who said neighbors helped them shovel sidewalks and pull them out of snow drifts over our spring storms this year, and we would like to see that carry over into efforts to clean up our community. Some people are, for whatever reasons, unable to complete some of the tasks we mentioned before. If you have a neighbor who needs a favor, be the one to offer rather than waiting for someone to have to ask.
Speaking of making our community beautiful, spring planting is just around the corner. In addition to the home gardens locals establish, it is positive to see another community garden being established in Kiwanis Park. With its grand opening this week hosted by Feeding Laramie Valley, we hope people come together to dig in the dirt and see what their efforts can yield. These exercises are great for a variety of reasons, including how it brings people together who may otherwise never have become acquainted. In an era where we are more confined than ever to our own echo chambers, these kinds of interactions are invaluable, and we applaud any opportunity folks can take to gain those experiences.
Whether gardening at home or in a community garden, it’s also enlightening to have an increased understanding of how food arrives on our plates. Many of us grew up only understanding that food comes from the grocery store wrapped in packaging, so getting dirt on our hands and enjoying the food we produce ourselves is something we can do to connect to the roots of our humanity.
In one more note on coming together and connecting to our roots, the members of this board are very excited to see the historic steam engines come through Laramie on Saturday. (The Boomerang reported last week that one engine would be coming on April 27, though the schedule was subsequently updated to have both the No. 844 and No. 4014, or Big Boy, come on Saturday.)
There are certainly reasonable debates that can be had about the consequences of nation-building in the North American West, which is very much at the heart of transcontinental railroad events being commemorated on Saturday. But the fact is that the railroad is the reason our community exists where it does today. The past is complicated, and people can and should reflect on that when looking back. But as we think about our history when seeing the locomotives on Saturday, we’ll be focused on looking forward and how we can make our community a better place. It sounds as though the day’s events could draw thousands, so we hope people will come from near and far to enjoy the trains, the history and fellowship as we think about where we’ve come from and where we are going. Please welcome everyone you meet.
