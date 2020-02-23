It’s seldom that a proposal from Wyoming state government is dramatic enough to take our breath away. But Monday’s announcement that the state is considering buying more than a million acres of land from Occidental Petroleum certainly qualifies.
The vast majority of the property is in Wyoming though a few pieces are in Colorado and Utah. The land originally came as grants from the federal government as incentives for railroad companies to construct rail lines.
The purchase would include 1 million acres of land plus another 4 million acres of mineral rights and the parcels extend all across Southern Wyoming mostly along the I-80 corridor and the Union Pacific rail line. The land is part of a checkerboard of smaller pieces interspersed with property owned by the state, the federal government and private land owners.
The purchase is big enough that no one has put an estimated price tag on the land. That’s one of the many questions that must be resolved through research and investigation. Gov. Mark Gordon, when asked about the price, simply said “It’s a lot of land and it’s a lot of money.”
Suffice it to say that figures are being bandied about well in excess of $500 million. But lots and lots of question must be answered before a price is set and any sort of deal is struck.
We honestly aren’t sure whether to be excited by the prospect or appalled by the amount of money it would take. Maybe both.
Our first reaction was excitement to see Wyoming taking an aggressive approach to investing in our own state. We have long criticized the lock box mentality that is represented by the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund that dedicated the state’s savings to outside investments. That money could have been invested in our state to grow our economy.
Then we read that the enabling legislation describes paying 75 percent of any purchase price out of the Legislation Stabilization Reserve Account nicknamed the “rainy day fund.” Considering that the Legislature has failed over the past three years to either create new tax revenue sources or to make dramatic spending cuts in education, there is already concern that the fund will be insufficient to cover existing commitments.
If this land purchase is indeed an investment then the lion’s share of the purchase total should come from the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund. If this purchase becomes a reality there will be lots of additional expenses during the ownership transfer and development that will likely have to be paid from the rainy day fund.
But there are many other questions that must be answered as state leaders work through this proposal. The following are just a few that come to mind, but as the process plays out many others could become critical.
n Obviously the total out-of-pocket cost is a question that must be answered as well as precisely where the money will come from.
n How much of this land will require remediation of hazardous material such as old spills or material such as asbestos? What potential liability goes with that land?
n What agency will oversee and manage this land? Will this require a new bureaucracy with staff and other resources? Or will one or more existing agencies grow substantially to do what needs to be done?
n What income can be developed from these lands? And when? Let’s avoid vague figures including pass along estimates of economic impact. Just as the purchase price must be shown in actual dollars spent, any revenue should be based on direct and reasonable cash income directly from that land.
n Can Wyoming sell off the land that is out-of-state. We really don’t need or want to administer or otherwise concern ourselves with managing that land.
n As already mentioned, this is a huge undertaking. We need to know who is leading this effort and their rationale. Compounding all of the issues raised here is the relatively short window to answer all of these questions.
n And, as with all public business, there really must be a dedicated effort to keep these issues transparent. The fact that this potential deal was only made public when the state had no other choice because enabling legislation was being introduced shows that hasn’t been a priority. That needs to change if the people of Wyoming are expected to approve of this purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.