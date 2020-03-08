The World Health Organization on Thursday declared “This is not a drill” when it comes to COVID-19, commonly called the coronavirus. The agency called on local governments to pull out all the stops when it comes to efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. In Wyoming, we’re told the risk of an outbreak remains low, but as confirmed cases in neighboring states start stacking up, it seems time locally we should be rationally bracing for disruptions.
Gov. Mark Gordon acknowledged during a press conference Tuesday that it’s increasingly likely the virus will spread in Wyoming. It’s certainly no time to panic — we hope that could not be clearer. But it is time now to prepare for potentially missing work, schools closing and impediments to the routine commerce of goods we need for our daily lives.
It was an important step this week for the governor to hold a press conference to make clear the state is taking steps to prepare for a local outbreak. And we were pleased local authorities spoke with a Boomerang reporter about preparations in Laramie and Albany County. It’s important because what will be so critical in managing a local outbreak is information and how people respond to it.
Along with taking steps to help prevent the spread of the virus such as washing hands, avoiding face-touching and staying home when sick, it’s equally important to rely on local and state government as sources and not give in to any social media-driven falsehoods that make things worse. It’s understandable that seeing a post or hearing something from a neighbor that contradicts what governments are telling us would incite worry, but it’s counterproductive to react before any information is confirmed by authorities.
We understand, too, that there’s an inherent distrust of government information in the social norms of folks from Wyoming and the U.S. at-large. And that’s not wrong. Ronald Reagan’s approach of “Trust, but verify” is smart. But in the case of an epidemic, the safest bet is to rely on the information we receive from those attempting to contain the spread of the virus. At this point it doesn’t seem like local governments would have anything to gain from spreading misinformation, so we urge everyone in our community to adhere to directives from Albany County Emergency Management, the city of Laramie, Albany County School District No. 1, the Wyoming Department of Health, Ivinson Memorial Hospital and the University of Wyoming.
So that’s two-fold: Don’t spread misinformation and don’t panic when encountering unconfirmed information.
There are people in our community who are not in a position of easily being able to take time off from work either because they are sick themselves or because children are sick and must stay home. Employers must understand at this time that taking any risks when it comes to having sick employees work is absolutely not worth it. Especially in the service sector, having sick employees work could lead to serious consequences. For those who have employees that do not have paid time-off at their disposal, we hope there’s something that can be done to make sure everyone can make ends meet in the event of a local outbreak.
There are steps everyone can take to stay healthy. Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s infection control and prevention nurse, Lisa Rambo, shared a few recommendations that will sound familiar to anyone practiced in avoiding the common cold.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly
• Avoid touching your face, especially around the eyes, nose and mouth
• When sick, try to stay home
• Try to avoid visiting and getting together with sick people
• Clean and disinfect surfaces such as tables and desks
• When you cough, use a tissue or the crook of your elbow, and wash your hands.
Rambo said IMH is prepared to receive those with coronavirus in the emergency department. An emergency preparedness team is meeting weekly, and screening questions for those with respiratory symptoms are being implemented.
