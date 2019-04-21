Laramie’s downtown is one of the city’s greatest assets. It’s always impressive to see the hard work that goes into creating an area that’s a destination for locals and visitors.
But we should never be satisfied that we’ve done all we can to reach the downtown area’s highest potential. We believe downtown is a major piece of the pie in Laramie’s economy, so it’s critical to our future prosperity that it is the best it can be.
Not everyone shares a common vision for what that means, and few agree how we get there. It’s critical that everyone understands there’s no single solution and no stakeholder on its own has a monopoly on answers — whether that’s business owners, consumers, the government or boards or commissions. There are all sorts of factors that have to be considered, and all sorts of entities involved that must work in concert to see better days.
The broadest point to make is that it all hinges on communication. Only when people are open to breaking old routines for fresh ideas can we have the conversations necessary to work toward common solutions. The ideas presented here aren’t new or particularly innovative — it’s just a way, this board hopes, to get the wheels turning in folks’ heads.
As warmer weather slowly but surely approaches, anticipation is growing among many for the outdoor events that take place in or near the downtown area. Whether it’s the farmers market, street dances, parades or other gatherings, these events are an overwhelmingly positive force. It brings our community together for food and drink, commerce, music and much-needed personal interactions.
However, some businesses seem hesitant to support such events. We urge anyone feeling that way to take another look because these activities bring hundreds of people into the area. Some are looking to shop at brick and mortar stores; some aren’t. But anytime you have consumers in proximity to your storefront is an opportunity to make an impression. Everyone at a downtown event is a potential customer just waiting for local business owners to come and offer friendly greetings, and maybe a pitch for their products and services. Welcome them!
There’s always room to improve events that close off the streets. We urge business people, consumers, event organizers, vendors and merchants and anyone else involved to give feedback wherever possible. If there’s someone unhappy with one aspect or another, approach the problem with a positive, problem-solving attitude.
The downtown farmers market was recently moved from the streets of downtown to nearby Depot Park. While some residents we’ve heard from prefer the parking lot venue, others miss incorporating the market into downtown proper. Again, all stakeholders should exchange feedback to decide where the best place for the market is so it can attract new customers and retain traditional ones. We could see the advantage to holding it in the streets of downtown, but we’ve heard some business owners don’t like the way the storefronts are obstructed by vendors. Would it be possible, we wonder, to move the vendors back-to-back into the middle of the street so shoppers can see both the vendors and the storefronts? It’s not a call for action or a concrete recommendation — it’s just an example to show how we can try to work on mutually beneficial solutions.
We’ve also heard some businesses, property owners and/or managers are concerned by the occasional mess that’s left on the sidewalks and streets after special events. We can appreciate that, but when one owns or manages property, it’s that person’s responsibility to manage all of it — to take responsibility and pick up the trash in the street and on the sidewalks, not just after special events, but every day. To take a critical look at one’s storefronts and work to make them inviting all year long. Keeping the sidewalks clean are part of that enticement too; they reflect upon what’s inside the business or restaurant.
Again, these events are a positive thing in the big picture, even when they result in some trash on the ground. It’s up to businesses to take advantage of the opportunities they bring.
Businesses have other responsibilities, too, when it comes to courting customers.
It’s long been controversial to suggest businesses should expand their hours, but it’s undeniable that customers would take advantage of evening hours on weekdays, as well as on Saturdays and some hours on Sunday afternoons, especially in the spring and summer. Whether it’s retail or services, we believe a strong coalition of businesses agreeing to all be open, and promoting those hours, will see customers taking advantage of them.
Additionally, businesses could work together to offer specials that encourage customers to spend longer periods of time downtown. It’s wonderful to see specials on days such as Shop Small Saturday where a restaurant or another retailer will offer a special to a customer possessing the receipt from another downtown business. Why limit that to just that special day? Why not have these kinds of cooperative specials throughout the year to encourage spending at local outlets?
In terms of how to organize those efforts, maybe a way to start would be to promote a “first Sunday of the month” approach where a number of businesses and restaurants all agree to open on Sunday from noon until the early evening? Again, it’s not an idea we think is flawless or even new, but we think this is a direction that could and should be explored. Even without a large cooperative effort, though, we think many individual businesses would benefit too from their own cycle of independent promotions.
Parking is something both businesses and consumers identify as a potential impediment to drawing people downtown to shop. While Laramie’s parking issues are hardly challenging compared to some communities, we’ll agree there’s room to improve.
Clearly the public who voiced their opinions at the city’s work session Wednesday were overwhelmingly against the all one-way option presented — not everyone on this board agrees with the various one-way couplet ideas either — but if these were taken off the table, would the public be open to the other recommendations? Platform sidewalks or intersections and continuing the one-way portion of First Street are ideas that seem to have merit.
Many suggested instead that the Laramie Police Department should more rigorously enforce parking regulations already in place. This would require a delicate balance, however. On one hand, enforcement will prevent business owners and their employees from parking all day in spots that should be available to customers. On the other, how can we encourage more customers to spend enough time in our downtown through innovation if they’re constantly worried about getting a parking ticket? And if the city did increase enforcement downtown and then two years from now we’re still in the same place we were before, what’s next?
It really comes down to the fact that it’s on our private sector to find ways to make businesses more successful. We can’t blame the government’s plan for parking on a lack of growth or prosperity; we can’t rely on the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Third Street renovations to spur growth; we can’t blame any public entity for a lack of customers. It is on our business owners to make their services and products appealing, and it’s also up to consumers to commit to supporting our businesses by shopping and dining locally.
At the end of the day, it does come down to consumer choices and what they feel they’re incentivized to do. It’s impossible to know exactly what makes consumers tick and whether they’ll respond to one enticement or another. But we do know that refusing to be open to conversations about change will hold our community back. We urge all the stakeholders who want to see our wonderful downtown become even better to participate civilly and amicably in these discussions, be open to change and be ready to put in the work to make our dreams a reality.
