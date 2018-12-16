Changes are coming in local government in 2019 and we’re excited to see what the coming months and years bring. This is not a critique of departing members, but is merely saying it will be interesting to see new people making important decisions for our community.
We mentioned before that seeing one-third of both boards change with long-serving incumbents being replaced seems to be a message from voters that they’d like to see officials with a fresh outlook. Our post-election editorial also called on these new members to take bold stances and not default to embracing the status quo. With those new councilors and commissioner preparing to take their seats, there are a few things we hope they keep in mind.
It was the right move for the Albany County Commission to approve funding for an external review of the Sheriff’s Office’s hiring practices. (We’re glad, too, to see Sheriff Dave O’Malley support the measure.) Any assumptions the report will show poor hiring practices are premature, as it may find there’s no big picture problem. However, if it does reveal problematic practices, we hope the Sheriff’s Office and commissioners take corrective actions. Those who follow government in Wyoming frequently grumble when we hear about a study being done only to collect dust on shelves, at times because policymakers don’t like the results they get.
On the city side, there are three major staff positions vacant as we head into 2019. The Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments need new directors, and the Planning Department also has a top position to fill. It is critical that the search to fill these positions include external as well as internal candidates in order to find the most qualified and hard-working people, as these positions have a great effect on our community. The decision will ultimately be made in the City Manager’s office, but council members should make sure they follow the process and give their input on the candidates and represent their constituents’ best interests in the matter as best they can.
The onus is on the public, too, to be involved. We’ve seen it happen too many times where the city has offered opportunities for the public to participate in decision-making and people simply haven’t taken advantage of transparency, only to complain after decisions are made. As the hiring process develops, we hope there are public forums to gather input. We urge our neighbors to participate, as their opinions, background and knowledge can affect real change. And if things don’t work out, at least we can say we gave it an earnest try and not play responsibility hot potato with elected and appointed officials.
Early next year plans will be put in place to issue bonds to provide up-front financing for projects voters approved this year as part of the specific-purpose tax which is meant to be collected over a 10-year period. We think it would be positive for the city and county boards to explore allowing our community members to purchase the bonds. Doing so would allow individuals to invest in their community, to show support for growth, while also seeing a return on their investment. Then we can grow our community in two ways, by using local money, no matter how small a total investment, and by having individuals return the interest earned to the community through savings and purchases. Recently, the city council heard that allowing private individuals to purchase tax-free bonds for the North Campus Public Works project would add costs to the issue. But other municipalities across the country issue bonds for similar purposes and find it viable to do so. We hope that the city and county’s financial gurus can make it work here, and if not, explain why. It’s worth noting the Albany County school board issued bonds for the extras at the high school and they were available to the public and indeed were bought.
There have been calls in recent years to look at community partner funding, as many nonprofits we depend on believe the process to be flawed. The system now pits nonprofits against each other and encourages them to ask for more than they know they’ll get to bump up their averages. We hope the new elected officials bring fresh ideas and will work with other current officials to find a better way.
City utility billing is another area we think could be addressed in a way that makes the system more equitable. Some of the base charges do not reflect conservation measures people might take, sometimes if only to watch their budgets. For instance, regardless of how much or how little water a residence uses, everyone pays the same base charge for water and sewer. In another example, trash collection is billed by how many kitchens a dwelling has. That means a 4,000 square foot house with six people living in it, while only having one kitchen, is paying the same as someone living alone in a much smaller house with one kitchen.
There are charts and standards issued by the federal government that could give the city a rough idea of how many people are generally living in a dwelling of a certain square footage, and that could serve as a guide for billing for trash; more people generate more trash and should be billed as such. Basing the trash billing on kitchens is a logical way to approach the matter, but we think a square footage assessment would be fairer. Billing based on square footage would help people with fewer resources, and it’s just one example of an area where our newly elected officials could bring something new to the table or our current officials might consider readdressing in the coming year.
We’ll be hoping for the best in whatever policy matters elected city and county officials pursue in 2019 and beyond. The aforementioned matters are anecdotal matters that came up in discussing hopes for the future. There are certainly other areas we hope our city and county examine. It’s laudable that the incumbents, incoming and departing members chose to make the decision to serve, as it is a difficult commitment. Serving in office also comes with a great deal of responsibility, so it’s important all of our local officials keep focused on continuing to make our community a great place to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.