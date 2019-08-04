It’s obvious that it’s appropriate to have firearm discharge restrictions around the Cathedral Home for Children in northwest Laramie.
The campus, which serves as a residential treatment facility and a crisis center, decided to request a discharge of firearms restriction from the State Board of Land Commissioners, hoping to protect the children and horses on the property.
The closure to discharge would be for a 360-acre horseshoe-shaped area around the Cathedral Home, one the children’s treatment facility has had a grazing lease on for decades. Nicole Hauser, Cathedral Home’s Executive Director, said not only does the home’s 18-horse herd use the land for grazing, but the residents use it for riding and other parts of their equine-assisted psychotherapy. Not an outright hunting ban, the discharge to firearms would merely limit gun usage on the designated area. Archery would still be permitted, as well as other forms of outdoor recreation. We also buy a staff member’s reasoning that many of the children being served at the home can experience retraumatization from hearing nearby gunfire while they are trying to work through very difficult circumstances.
The State Board of Land Commissioners — consisting of Wyoming’s top five elected officials, namely Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, Treasurer Curt Meier, Auditor Kristi Racines and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow — denied a February request from Cathedral Home’s board of directors, saying its members wanted more time for public input. It will be brought before the commissioners once again in August before the start of the 2019 antelope hunting season.
Implementing the firearm discharge restrictions should be a no-brainer for the commissioners at that meeting. Allowing firearm discharge in the area near the campus simply puts too much at risk, and we’ll all be remorseful if someone is hurt. Most hunters engage in the sport responsibly and would not knowingly put anyone in danger hunting nearby Cathedral Home. But it’s that minority that does act irresponsibly that needs to be restricted.
Hunting culture is a positive and it should always be a part of Wyoming’s culture. And the proposed restrictions would not put undue restraint on the practice. We don’t know if you’ve noticed, but Wyoming is full of open spaces abundant with pronghorn. Putting restrictions in this limited area is not impeding anyone’s ability to hunt, only prohibiting it in a relatively small area, again, for the safety of children.
This is also not a Second Amendment issue. There’s a tendency among some in Wyoming to get red in the face and reactionary anytime someone brings up limitations on how and where they can use firearms. It’s unreasonable to say this reduces anyone’s right to protect him or herself, as we can’t fathom a scenario where a person would be at risk of harm from a bad actor in this setting. Any argument to the contrary would be specious.
There’s no need for more public input. The Albany County commissioners, Albany County Sheriff Dave O’Malley, the Laramie City Council and others have all expressed their support for discharge restrictions, and we’re throwing our hat in, too. People in our community want it, and the state commission shouldn’t override that will. It may have a bad look for some in our very red state, but it’s no doubt the right thing to do. And we know the all Republican commission members are big supporters of hunting and Second Amendment rights, but this concern should override that political stance if it is an impediment to this policy.
We trust Balow, Racines, Meier, Buchanan and Gordon will do the right thing and unanimously approve the request.
