Fall comes in as Laramie cools off
Traditionally Laramie sees its first real snow each year in September, but that may not happen this year. Nothing to worry about though, because lawn mowing is done and snow shoveling is definitely in our future.
As much as we may grumble about impending winter, we all know that we are dependent on a healthy snowpack in our mountains. So whenever the first storm hits, try to keep that in mind.
September brought a number of good events and happenings throughout Laramie and Albany County. Maybe the most significant was the effort made to reach out to the members of the University of Wyoming Black 14 who were kicked off the football team in 1969 because they wanted to wear black armbands to protest racist behavior by Brigham Young University and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
We are particularly proud of the actions taken by Tom Burman, UW athletics director in reaching out to these men and publicly apologizing for the way they were treated. The apology doesn’t erase the blot on our university’s history, but it goes a long way in saying that Wyoming has grown and matured in the intervening years.
We are glad that the city of Laramie is standing up for our interests in dealing with construction plans at UW. City leaders are adamant that any closures of 15th Street while new dormitories are being built be short term. Fifteenth is a major linking street in Laramie for residents and students and emergency vehicles such as police cars, ambulances and fire trucks can’t afford to lose that route.
We also appreciate the city moving the “NO RIGHT TURN” sign on First Street that was hidden behind trees and foliage and hope they do the same for the number of stop signs around town with sight lines obscured. There are plenty of other places in Laramie where signs could be more visible including when turning north on Fourth Street from Sheridan into a school zone.
On Reynolds Street there used to be several blinkers as motorists went in and out of school zones at Indian Paintbrush Elementary and Laramie Middle School. Now that is all one school zone, but some of those blinkers are gone. The problem is that a driver entering that stretch of Reynolds from somewhere in the middle doesn’t realize they are in a school zone, defeating the purpose of having the zone.
Signage issues are more of a problem for the newcomer or visitor than for those who drive our streets every day. Maybe we should all do a better job of navigating potential danger spots and send the city an email or a note about the ones we’ve noticed.
We are glad Gov. Mark Gordon sent his letter calling upon the UW trustees not to make an easy or automatic choice while screening candidates to become the new president. Some have taken this as a negative comment about the local candidate, Neal Theobold, but we don’t necessarily read it that way. Search committees may tend to favor in-house candidates or they may tend to exclude them. This search needs to consider the candidates without those kinds of preconceived notions.
And we are thankful for the continued success of the Farmers Market as it wraps up another season. Other events that have been a plus include Community Day at Pilot Hill, the Downtown Mash-Up, Louisa Swain Day and, of course the UW football game days that bring so many visitors to Laramie.
