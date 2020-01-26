One sure way to get a lively discussion going in Laramie is to raise the issue of parking. We all have our biases and our own preferred solutions to that perceived problem.
The same thing is true in many communities, particularly college towns and others with a large population of younger residents such as towns with military bases. Any conflicts tend to be heightened close to a campus or base.
Here in Laramie, the residential neighborhoods in close proximity to the University of Wyoming tend to bear the brunt of any new or additional parking conflicts. The fact that these conflicts have traditionally been handled in a relatively amicable fashion speaks well of the groups involved. Residents, students, UW employees as well as UW administration and city government have worked together to keep things manageable with a minimum of conflict and drama.
That cooperative history is about to be put to a test as UW has asked the city to vacate an alley to allow construction of a parking garage. The alley really doesn’t exist and that land is currently used by UW as a parking lot between Ivinson Street and Grand Avenue. The current parking lot has spaces designated for public use and a nearby church also uses that lot on Sundays.
The issue is that the parking garage will be designated for faculty and staff use to replace parking that will be lost when new dorms are constructed. The Laramie City Council is understandably reluctant to help with a project that would reduce parking opportunities for the public.
But this is an opportunity to create additional parking and that would reduce the pressure on other parking resources. The council is correct to negotiate for some consideration of public parking in the garage, even if that is limited to certain time periods or a finite number of spaces. But we hope the two parties can reach an agreement to vacate the alley and move forward with the project.
UW has a good track record of making parking and other campus facilities available for public use and we would expect the university to do the same in this case. Certainly the garage must be designed and administered to meet UW’s needs, but that should still allow for some overlapping use that would help the overall parking situation.
We don’t want to make this a bigger issue than it really is. Those familiar with other college communities know that the problems in Laramie are relatively minor in comparison. That’s partially because UW really isn’t a huge institution in terms of student enrollment or employment. And Laramie isn’t as big a city as many that host universities. But the biggest difference is the very spirit of cooperation that we hope prevails in these negotiations.
UW’s creation of satellite parking lots and a network of shuttle buses has been another major reason that parking conflicts in Laramie are more manageable than in other towns. Residents with business on campus have discovered how easy and convenient it is to park Parking issues aren’t limited to areas surrounding the campus. Probably the other area that has the most conflicts is downtown. That is sort of exaggerated also. Most of the time it is easy to block within feet of a destination store, restaurant or bar. True, when events bring added people downtown, it may take a little searching to find a spot. But for most of us that is hardly a major imposition. Even when street parking seems full there are usually other options including the public lots at the Railroad Depot and on the north end of downtown that are within easy walking distance of those businesses.
It is important to be sure that there are sufficient handicapped parking spots to Dealing with these issues isn’t always easy, but Laramie has a good record of adapting to the needs of various groups and individuals. We’re confident that logic and cooperation will help resolve these issues as they arise.
