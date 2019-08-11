Providing affordable housing is a challenge nationwide, and it’s certainly a problem for the Gem City. Sadly, Laramie residents spend more of their income than any other community in the state on housing costs, according to information from the Wyoming Business Council recently provided to the City Council. The data show Laramie needs about 704 homes priced from $80,000-$309,000 in its housing market, and city staff told the council there are only 74 available within that range.
Councilman Paul Weaver was correct in identifying it as one of the most important issues the city will address this year. If Laramie wants to see the economic development we’re always dreaming about, the availability of affordable housing options will be critical. Unfortunately, it’s not clear what the city of Laramie can do to move the needle on this problem.
We know the student population skews the data. Most students are spending a significant portion of their income on rent, but some have access to other resources to help them get by, and as hopefully soon to be college graduates, have a better chance of not remaining low income their entire lives. For those who have less of a chance of climbing to a higher income in our current economy where housing prices are rising faster than wages, real solutions are difficult to come by. Obviously the best way to help low income folks afford housing is to raise their income levels. As such, we have sort of a chicken-egg scenario with affordable housing and economic development.
Chances are nil that our local governments can provide any sort of subsidies to offset rental costs. The money just isn’t there. The best way for our city council members then to fight for housing assistance is to call on our U.S. senators and congresswoman to advocate for federal housing assistance programs. The federal budget for fiscal year 2020 includes a number of provisions affordable housing advocates can be happy about, as there is a boost to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s housing programs. But that doesn’t change the fact that housing assistance has steadily declined for many years and there’s little indication it will return to peak levels anytime soon.
Given those circumstances, it’s a good thing that the city’s consultants will be examining Laramie’s ordinances and making recommendations, as this is probably the area our local elected officials can make the biggest impact. Granted, it’s hard to say if it would lead to a robust improvement or settle in at generally ineffective, but it is a place for our current council to start.
One appealing option is to develop affordable housing in existing areas comprised of middle- and higher-income housing. While creating a diverse neighborhood of families from all income levels is one of the most successful models long term, many cities have found there’s something of a “not in my backyard” attitude to this approach. Homeowners, many of whom consider their homes their most valuable asset, want to see their property values rise, so the possibility of having lower valued housing in their neighborhoods raises alarm bells. Many single-family homes in Laramie, though, have been converted to multi-unit rentals over the years, resulting in lower surrounding property values anyway. If quality rental properties were built elsewhere, maybe these houses could be returned to or replaced by affordable single-family homes which would actually increase surrounding property values.
For the rental market, a strategy could be to reduce regulatory burdens on developers for multi-family units. If they are easier and cheaper to build, one would think it would incentivize building dense housing units with lower costs for all renters, not just ones for students. Under the current zoning structure, dense multi-family housing structures are not often interspersed with single-family homes, which is great news for homeowners who want to continue seeing property values rise. Although a conversation on increasing the availability of public transportation to these developments should follow. Laramie is geographically small enough that pedestrians and bicyclists can get across the city in a reasonable amount of time, but there are people with mobility issues, and we all know there are winter days where it just isn’t sensible to walk or bike.
To achieve a tenfold increase in the number of affordable homes, improved rental options must be part of the solution. Tempering this growth with requirements that maintain certain standards is critical as well. Each of us has a story about that run-down rental or home down the street; affordable housing cannot be synonymous with substandard housing that subjects our lower-income populations to safety risks.
All these dilemmas and more speak to a big picture truth about this matter: it’s complicated and there is no magic bullet. We wish our elected officials well in this matter and hope this doesn’t just remain a conversation they had one time in a work session. Our community is a more prosperous place when those of us in lower income brackets are better off.
