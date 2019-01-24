Q: People tell me I should be careful about copper supplements. Why do I need to be careful of copper and why is it put in my multivitamin?
A: Copper is an essential mineral that is needed for human life. However, whether or not someone should supplement with copper is a complex question. The answer depends on your particular situation.
In the last few years, we have learned more about why copper is so important for human health. In small amounts, copper helps our antioxidant system to function. Copper is important for building bones, and for osteoporosis prevention. Copper helps to slow down the graying of our hair, along with having other anti-aging effects. It may play an important role in weight loss. Some researchers believe copper deficiency might be one of the leading causes of some kinds of heart disease. In fact, one study finds that copper supplementation in copper deficient rats seems to normalize the size of an enlarged heart. Being deficient in copper can cause neuropathy, just as is true of a vitamin B12 deficiency. Being deficient in copper may contribute to a broad range of other health conditions including: increased inflammation, iron deficiency anemia, increased allergies, high cholesterol, lowered immune system function, and many others.
On the other hand, too much copper can be harmful. Too much copper can act like a pro-oxidant, causing damage instead of preventing damage. Copper plays a role in cancer development, and removing copper from the body is one treatment under investigation for cancer. On the other hand, adding copper seems to make supplements like turmeric more effective at preventing cancer. So the cancer story with copper may be more complicated than a straight forward good or bad. Too much copper can also damage the liver and kidneys, cause fatigue, cause depression, and contribute to other health problems.
Whether or not you should supplement with copper depends on how much copper you are consuming from your diet and other sources. When I was in school, we assumed that most Americans get plenty of copper in their diet. However, research is starting to challenge this notion. One study, done by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, suggests a third of Americans are not getting enough copper in their diets. Other studies done in the UK and Europe suggest that number could be even higher. Copper is found in a broad range of whole foods such as oyster, lobster, nuts and seeds, green leafy vegetables, and mushrooms. But Americans may not be consuming as many of these higher copper foods as in the past. Also, other factors can cause you to become copper deficient. For example, supplementation with zinc, which some people do during the cold and flu season, can cause you to become deficient in copper. On the other hand, people can get too much copper from sources other than diet. This is because copper is sometimes naturally occurring in drinking water. Copper also may be found in your water because you have copper pipes in the house.
So what should you do? Since copper is emerging as a key nutrient for a number of health issues, but it can be unclear if supplementation is appropriate, I suggest you talk with a health care provider who is knowledgeable in this area. Also, since specific health conditions can impact this decision, you will need individual advice beyond the scope of a simple article. By seeing a professional, you can get appropriately tested for copper to see if you have a deficiency or an excess, and then decide on a plan for balancing your copper consumption based on your individual situation.
Shawn Palmer, ND
