Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. Morning high of 45F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.