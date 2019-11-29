“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” – Desmond Tutu
In early 1995, I began experiencing some abdominal pain and discomfort. My gall bladder was removed in 1989, so that was not the problem. In our ongoing effort to find out what was wrong, my internal medicine doctor recommended that I undergo an upper endoscopy.
An endoscope is a flexible tube with a light and camera attached to it. An endoscopy is a non-surgical procedure wherein the doctor explores your digestive track by inserting the endoscope down your throat. I was advised that there was a small risk that the endoscopy would cause a case of acute pancreatitis, a condition that could be life threatening. I decided to proceed with this procedure, which was scheduled to take place at our local hospital.
My endoscopy was completed around 10 a.m., and I was sent home to get some rest. When I got home, I was still quite sedated, so I promptly went to my bedroom to take a nap. I woke up at about 2 p.m. with severe abdominal pain. The pain became so extreme that I asked my wife, Trena, to drive me to the emergency room.
After spending just a few minutes in the ER waiting room, I was rushed to an examination room. My blood test revealed that my amylase levels were off the charts, and I was diagnosed with a case of pancreatitis. I knew that I was in trouble when I noticed that there were three doctors (i.e. two internal medicine and one ER) closely observing me while they were intensely discussing treatment options.
I was in the ER for about an hour when I began to go into shock. I vomited as my entire body began shaking. I then started to pass out. Having never gone into shock before (or since) I thought that I was dying. Because of this experience I will never have to speculate about where my thoughts will go when I must actually confront an imminent death.
I had no thoughts or concerns about the stuff I owned. I had no thoughts or concerns about the scholastic, athletic and musical skills that I had acquired in mortal life. I had no thoughts or concerns about any community awards or acknowledgments that I did or did not receive. All that I could focus upon was the fact that I was not ready to leave my family.
Trena was standing at my bedside when I told her that I loved her. I then told her to tell our children that their father has always and shall always love them. She responded by telling me, “Don’t you die.” A nurse then emptied a large syringe of morphine into me.
A few hours later, I woke up in a private hospital room that was located in the old De Paul Hospital. By and through the grace of God, I survived the ordeal. After a challenging, strenuous and lengthy stay in the hospital, I was allowed to go home.
My wife and six children (ages 2 to 15) were enthusiastically waiting for me as I walked into our living room. With immense gratitude, I tenderly embraced each and every one of them. Another heavenly angel joined our family three years thereafter when Tiffany Rose was born.
This time of year always reminds me of the importance of family. Please do not take your family for granted. Cherish each and every moment that you spend with your family members. A case of pancreatitis reminded me of just how fragile we mortals are.
I humbly request that after reading this column, you take the time needed to sincerely reflect upon each and every one of those who you refer to as a member of your family. Then, memorialize in writing a message of compassion and love that you want to share with each of your family members.
Hand deliver your personalized written message to each family member an hour or two before sitting down to bless your Thanksgiving dinner. If all of your family is not gathered together in one location, please telephone and read your message to each of your distant family members. Please know that you and each of your family members will be blessed if you faithfully complete this task. Happy Thanksgiving.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. Email: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.
