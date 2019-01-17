“So it is okay to have thoughts while practicing Mindfulness?” I was recently asked by a friend. Upon hearing his question, I immediately recalled myself having this same head-scratching realization not so long ago.
Opening instructions in Mindfulness practice are to use breath as an anchor, just as the captain of a boat would to keep it from drifting away. In breath and out breath create a sensation you can keep your attention focused on — maybe it is the sensation of it moving in and out of your nostrils, perhaps it is the expansion and contraction of your belly, perhaps you are counting the length of the inhale and exhale. Whatever you do to maintain attention to your breath is up to you, the purpose is to e aware of here and now.
So what about the moment when you realize you are thinking?! Our egocentric self may lead us to fear we have failed at practicing Mindfulness. Be gentle with yourself, get curious! Maybe you are replaying a recent conversation, or planning for an upcoming event, or maybe all you can see is anger all around you. You might feel like you are drowning in your story, as my teacher, Vinny Ferraro once said. Maybe it is time to listen to the inside a little while rather than resisting the thoughts altogether. Experience + Resistance = Suffering. Listen, rather than retell. We are unaware that our thoughts are running the narrative it can become like the legendary fish story . . . It just keeps getting bigger and bigger.
“Ego makes you over-estimate your own abilities and worth, and underestimate the effort and skill required to achieve your goals. All of this means you lose touch with reality, and you miss opportunities — to improve, to connect with others, and to achieve your goals.”
~Why “Ego is the Enemy,” and what we can do about it. https://medium.com/ @ameet/why-ego-is-the-enemy-and-what-we-can-do-about-it-a4eae45a81d8
So how do we listen to our thoughts without getting wrapped up in the story? Get curious! Interrupt those thoughts telling you how things are with your exaggerated language and start asking questions.
Your questions may be purely experiential:
n How does anger feel in my body?
n Is this confusion I am feeling?
n How does it feel after I stretch or take a walk?
Your questions can be conceptual:
n Why do I believe I am right in this circumstance?
n What was a different possible intention in making that statement?
n What is possibly going on for her right now that I can’t see?
Ferraro also pointed out curiosity allows us to fully understand our thoughts and where the edges of them are. We won’t think this way forever. There aren’t necessarily right, wrong, or even clear answers to these questions, but you have stopped your thoughts from running off at the mouth for a moment, and maybe learned something by inquiring about them.
Thoughts that come up often are looking to be noticed, if during a Mindfulness practice they are determined to keep reappearing despite using strategies to anchor on the breath, then it is okay to spend some time with them. Just be clear about your boundaries.
Mindfulness practice for being curious about thoughts
1. Once in a preferred posture of Mindfulness practice, anchor on the sensation of your breath moving in and out.
2. At any point in which you become aware of a persistent thought, allow yourself to just be with the thought.
3. If you recognize the thought spinning into a story, invite your attention back to simple observation of the thought and attempt to observe the sensations within that help identify its qualities. For example, “This is anger. I feel tense in my jaw.” “This is confusion. I feel stumped and want help.” This is embarrassment. I feel like hiding.”
4. Once you have come to recognize the thought and accompanying sensations, find a reassuring statement. For example, “Right now it is like this.” or use an image, such as a stick you have dropped in the stream, and it is floating away.
5. Allow your statement or image to be repeated for as long as you are comfortable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.