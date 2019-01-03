Each of us likely recall being encouraged as a child to take a deep breath. It may have been in response to feeling anxious about a test. You might have been concerned about an upcoming performance. It might have been anticipating a challenging conversation. My current self understands that my younger self was being offered a biologically stimulated relaxation technique.
In Mindfulness we are taught to anchor on our breath in order to stay in the present moment. In yoga classes we are encouraged to pair our breath with movement into and out of postures. What is anchoring on our breath doing for us? What is the universal appeal of focusing on breath in a moment of heightened emotion? Why develop techniques involving an automatic function of our body? When our ancient brain’s fight or flight response sends a signal that we are feeling threatened, it is preparing our body, our organs and our various systems to be ready for action. This preparation is often easily noticed in our body as tension, vigilance, maybe even nausea. After assessing the situation, breath can be our way of reassuring ourselves we are safe, that is is okay to relax, it is time to let our autonomic nervous system downshift.
Within our autonomic nervous system there are two main divisions: the sympathetic and the parasympathetic. The sympathetic system is the part that assures all those automatic functions that keep our body in working order happen. Think blinking, heart beating, lungs expanding and contracting. This is also the part of our nervous system that is activated when we become afraid. As our body prepares to fight or flee the perceived threat, our heart rate may increase, our breathing may speed up and become more shallow, our digestive system may shut down as it is not a necessary function in this moment of danger, and our brain shuts off the parts that promote rational thinking — because it is time to just react in order to promote survival.
Our parasympathetic system is the compliment. It is the aspect of our nervous system that encourages us to “rest and digest”. To “rest and digest” is what you may experience when you are sitting and reading for an extended period of time. It may be what you experience when you daydream. You may experience it when you walk quietly down the trail. This state promotes creativity, problem-solving and integration of new information. Any activity that leaves you feeling calm in body and mind is one in which your parasympathetic system was in the lead.
We can invite “rest and digest” when we take deep breaths. In particular, when we extend our exhale to be just a little bit longer than our inhale. We can smooth out all the tension held in our body. We can encourage our heart rate to slow down, thus further reducing the feeling of tension that may have arisen in a “fight or flight” circumstance. While practicing Mindfulness, if you use breathing techniques you have the opportunity to help your body downshift. Each time you are able to recognize the shift the greater likelihood you will be able to return to this state when a circumstance is difficult granting you a bit of space for a gracious response.
Mindfulness Practice: Hot Chocolate Breath
The next time you are having a hot chocolate, cup of tea, or a bowl of soup see what happens when you practice this breathing technique. Holding the mug like the children are doing in this picture. Take a breath in noticing the sell and warmth of your beverage. Then exhale slowly through your mouth as if you are attempting to cool your food. Attempt to extend your exhale for just a bit longer than your inhale. Check in with your body. Do you notice any releasing or relaxing. Repeat this 3 to 5 times and simply notice if you sense a downshift within your body and mind as a result. If you desire, continue for the entire length of time it takes to enjoy your warm beverage or meal.
