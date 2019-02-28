Each Monday morning as I open Mindful Storytime at the Albany County Public Library, I invite the preschoolers and their adult companions to pull out their cell phones and put them in airplane mode so they can join me in the “Here and Now Zone.” The children giggle as they pretend to take out their phones and make the motions with their fingers as if they are doing precisely what I invited them to do. Almost all adults do the same with their actual phones. Everyone seems to find the image on my poster quite funny — a person whose face appears to be stuck to the phone like strings of gum. With this humorous approach to making this request, I feel like I have navigated the challenge of setting a boundary while cultivating greater awareness, even if only for the next half hour.
The root cause of much stress is when our focus is divided between what we are currently doing and distraction by something else demanding our attention. This distraction may be in multiple forms. Maybe it is thoughts — wishing we were doing anything other than what we are currently doing or planning something upcoming. There may be distracting sounds and activity around — creating a conducive container to do work or maintain focus is a practice in being aware of what is appropriate for our current circumstance. It could be too much needing to be done in a finite amount of time — an opportunity to practice boundary setting and stating what we need. There is a great deal of literature speaking to our wayward beliefs about multitasking sitting on the sidelines of our daily routines waiting to be noticed. Even as I write this my children are coming home from school, engaging in conversation, letting me know about needs they have and I feel the pull between multiple demands on my attention. As a result, I am feeling tightening in my jaw and chest, as well as shortened responses until I remember I can say, “I need to give my attention to this. Can I find you in about 10 minutes?”
Upon reflection, we probably each recognize a time when this, or something very like this, is true for us. I wonder how often we each notice the physical sensations that indicate we are overloaded with demands or our attention before we either burst a gasket or shutdown in resistance to it all.
Our devices are absolutely one of those things that place a demand on our attention. Each app we download seeks permission to send a notification when there is some juicy new morsel to be savored, drawing us away from the savoring of the moment we are already in. The resulting overstimulation hijacks our nervous system, our hippocampus, and our concentration. Without setting boundaries on the distraction overload, we may become more reactive, we may not be able to recall essential details or promises made, or our quality of work may suffer leading to increased challenges n the workplace, school or even in relationships. A study reported on in the Harvard Gazette (https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2011/01/eight-weeks-to-a-better-brain/), demonstrated that eight weeks of Mindfulness practice appeared to make measurable changes in participants memory, sense of self, empathy, and stress.
So how can we establish healthy boundaries with distraction? Alongside the literature about the problems with multitasking, there are many suggestions for apps you can use to develop focus, reduce stress, support you in meditation and even tell you how much time you are spending online. I am not going to weigh the pros and cons of a variety of these apps. If you have found something you believe has made a positive change in your stress load or on your ability to focus, keep doing what works for you. But I wonder what would happen if you simply allowed yourself time away from your device altogether? While out on the weekend, can you leave your phone at home? What if you had it turned off or in airplane mode while carrying it around in order to remain in the “Here and Now zone”?
Meditation practice for increasing focus in the workplace or any other time you feel torn between an occurring activity and a new distraction:
1. Start by practicing stating a boundary, “I am focusing on this right now. To give you my full attention, can I look for you when I am able to take a pause?”
2. For circumstances in which that is difficult or impossible, use your feet as a source of grounding. Feel the sensation of your feet on the floor or ground. If an image helps, visualize roots anchoring you to this place or experience.
3. Allow this grounding to expand to the voice of the speaker, or the movement of activity you are placing your attention on.
4. At any point in which you notice your attention straying, simply redirect your focus toward the singular object of attention without judgment of having been distracted.
