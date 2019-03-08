Like legislators, lobbyists and the press corps, I left the temporary Capitol at the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne last week for the final time.
After four sessions I found a sense of sorrow welling up inside. All the good memories flooded back. Was that a tear running down my cheek?
Just kidding. I couldn’t wait to get out of the place. I would have thrown my baseball cap up in the air, Mary Tyler Moore-style, if I wasn’t afraid it would blow across the parking lot and end up in Nebraska.
After spending years at the historic Capitol watching the Legislature, I don’t know what I expected. But an office building is a far cry from anything that remotely resembles the hallowed halls of government.
The first thing a visitor spotted was the security desk. If you peeled off to the left, you made your way to the House. The right wing was the Senate, and politically these days that made sense.
Observers watching either chamber occupied rooms at the rear where they were segregated from the action by a wall of windows. These glorified holding tanks were both affectionately known as “The Fishbowl.”
The state spent about $4.4 million to lease the approximately 45,000 square feet of office space at the Jonah, according to the state Office of Construction Management.
I haven’t toured the new Capitol yet, but people say it has been beautifully restored to its former glory. The Capitol Square Project, which also includes the Herschler Building, will cost an estimated $300 million.
Legislators had fun the last two days at the Jonah making references to the building’s previous life as a Kmart. Senate President Drew Perkins noted his chamber was ensconced in the area that had been the men’s clothing section. Senators wore “blue-light special” symbols on their name tags.
I talked to several veteran lawmakers and was pleased to learn I’m not alone in my dislike for the mostly abandoned faux Capitol digs, which will continue to host legislative staff until summer.
Sen. Charlie Scott (R-Casper) just completed his 41st year in the Legislature.
“After the experience [at the Jonah building] if they put us in a heated barn with enough electricity for a copying machine, we’re going to behave about the same way as we did here,” Scott quipped. “But I don’t think having us in these temporary quarters has hurt the quality of the work significantly.”
House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly (D-Laramie) said, “When we first started here and people were bemoaning it, I thought to myself, ‘We’re just here to do a job. I can do my job here.’ But the reality is by last year it occurred to me that I think we did better work when we were in the Capitol.”
Why? “The art and architecture, and how it moves you emotionally,” she said. “That space [at the Capitol] adds to the feeling and the obligation of doing the people’s work. It’s much grander than being in a space that is so incredibly closed in with low ceilings.”
“I’ll be glad to get out of here,” Connolly said.
“I will not miss it one bit,” agreed Rep. Charles Pelkey (D-Laramie).
“There are a few representatives who give really long floor speeches, and when you’re in the Capitol you can lean back in your chair and just study that beautiful glass work up there,” Pelkey reminisced. “Here, you get bored and look up at the ceiling and its acoustic tiles and fluorescent lights.”
Pelkey has the honor of being the final chairman of the House Committee of the Whole in the building. “That’s kind of cool,” Pelkey said.
“That’s like being the chairman in an outhouse,” joked Sen. Cale Case (R-Lander).
Case said he is also cognizant of how the grandeur of the surroundings at the real Capitol “formalize the [lawmaking] process. I think that’s a good thing because we’ve gotten away from some of that. I’m looking forward to that being restored.”
Case said one thing has changed in the renovated Capitol that he doesn’t appreciate. “My committee room where I spent a couple of decades is now a bathroom,” he said.
Since Case brought it up, legislators will no longer have to share their restroom facilities with the public rabble, including media representatives.
Most lobbyists said they enjoyed the access they had to legislators at the Jonah, where they could flag down targets and pigeonhole the poor saps for a few minutes.
It took me four years, but I finally found a space where I felt comfortable: the lunchroom where lobbyists daily brought in catered meals. This was a great place to plug in my laptop and write, except it was off-limits during the lunch hour, occasional breakfasts, and when House Republicans caucused there.
I came to view it as my expansive private office, and it was annoying to so frequently get kicked out. But working there will be my one good memory of the Jonah.
As for the rest of the building, I must be honest: it was a much better Kmart than it was a Capitol. Sorry, Jonah.
Veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake has covered Wyoming for more than four decades, previously as a reporter and editor for the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and Casper Star-Tribune. He lives in Casper and can be reached at kerry.drake33@yahoo.com. WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.
