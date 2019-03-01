Despite the efforts of two state senators to scuttle efforts to grow hemp in Wyoming, cash-strapped farmers and people afflicted with pain have some new hope for relief.
Hemp — the non-intoxicating agricultural version of cannabis — was legalized by Congress in December in the 2018 Farm Bill.
But it took House Bill 171 to extend the new possibilities to Wyoming. It passed the Senate 26-3.
Hemp is not marijuana, which lawmakers have always treated like the devil weed and a “gateway” drug. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Cannabis plants with a THC content of no more than .3 percent will be legal to produce, process and possess in the state.
Farmers throughout Wyoming are anxious to get hemp seed into the ground this year. The plant is well-suited to growing in our climate, is in demand and has scores of industrial uses. People with a variety of diseases and medical conditions — cancer, epilepsy, Lyme disease, glaucoma, auto-immune disorders, arthritis and many others — will be able to use the cannabidiol or CBD oils that come from hemp to ease their pain.
Still, there’s a catch to getting the hemp industry off the ground here, and it’s a big one: If Wyoming wants primacy over the hemp industry instead of letting it be regulated by the federal government, it must have a state plan approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That plan will not fly unless the state can prove to the agency it has the testing equipment and personnel to test hemp’s THC content.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Bunky Loucks (R-Casper), appropriates $315,000 to buy the equipment and fund the staff that’s required to get USDA approval.
The entire bill was almost scuttled when it went to the Senate Appropriations Committee. It ran into deep trouble when Sens. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) and Dave Kinskey (R-Sheridan) removed the funding by placing unwieldy restrictions on the process.
Hicks and Kinskey successfully passed amendments that would keep the state from buying the testing equipment or paying for random inspections. Hicks wanted Wyoming to contract with Colorado to do the testing. Kinskey suggested that a private lab in Sheridan and others might be interested in getting a state contract for the work.
The amendments put Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto in an untenable position. He would have to check with Colorado officials to see if they could test Wyoming hemp, but he already knew the answer.
Miyamoto had been asked by Hicks two years ago to make the same inquiry. He was told Colorado will not test hemp in the same lab where it routinely tests massive quantities of marijuana, for fear of cross-contamination.
Another Colorado state lab could test for hemp but the results would take four to six weeks to be sent to Wyoming. The director didn’t have any hope that the USDA would approve such an ineffective testing method, but he said he would prepare and submit a plan as directed.
Hicks claimed farmers would not buy hemp seed without contracts to purchase the crop, and they would not pay the $750 state license fee until the seed was in the ground. But no actual farmers testified with such concerns. Those fees would help the state pay for the testing program and make it self-sustaining over a short period.
A frustrated Loucks explained there was widespread interest in growing and processing hemp. He said 10 companies have stated they plan to build plants in Wyoming if the bill passed.
Jeffrey Loeffler, owner of Loeffler Ag Services, said his company plans to build a $5 million processing plant. It will donate seeds to the University of Wyoming for research to determine best hemp growing practices in the state.
When the bill was discussed by the full Senate, Hicks maintained the committee’s amendment didn’t delay or stop the program at all.
But Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Brian Boner (R-Douglas) said the state can regulate hemp more quickly than the USDA, which informed all states it would take at least a year, and maybe two years, to get a federal testing program in place.
The Senate had been in this position before, in 2017. It passed another Loucks-sponsored bill then to allow industrial hemp to be grown in Wyoming, but removed all the funding and made it useless.
Not this time. The Senate kept the funding and Miyamoto’s plan will hopefully pass muster and give Wyoming farmers time to plant their hemp seeds this year.
How can politicians who constantly preach that the state is much better at running programs than the federal government argue that Wyoming should let the USDA administer our hemp industry? Why would they contend it’s better to have Colorado test Wyoming hemp?
Wyoming should soon have an industry that has the potential to thrive. It will give farmers another crop to plant, and companies will be able to process hemp into fiber, food, CBD and a host of other products that can be sold throughout the world.
Millions of dollars will flow through the state’s economy. It’s a good day for Wyoming. But it almost didn’t happen
Veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake has covered Wyoming for more than four decades, previously as a reporter and editor for the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and Casper Star-Tribune. He lives in Casper and can be reached at kerry.drake33@yahoo.com.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.
