He may have done it for the wrong reasons, but Gov. Mark Gordon should still be applauded for vetoing a bill to spend $250,000 on a private attorney to sue Washington state over a coal port terminal Wyoming wants built there.
Gordon spiked the bill, he said Friday, because the Wyoming Legislature bypassing his administration’s authority to file its own lawsuit would send a confusing message to the courts. The Equality State has already filed a friend of the court brief in an existing lawsuit against Washington and its chief executive, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee.
Wyoming has no right to tell another state that it must host infrastructure that for environmental, quality of life and economic reasons it clearly doesn’t want. We believe in local governance, right? The state has no business funding a lawsuit that private industry should pay for themselves. When did Wyoming conservatives abandon the tenet that government shouldn’t pick winners and losers in the marketplace?
Gordon said while Wyoming supports the coal industry’s efforts to export its products to Asia, “The challenge here is we have the potential to cause some confusion. … It’s very important we speak with one voice.”
But Wyoming shouldn’t be speaking at all to the courts on this issue. It’s the height of hypocrisy for the Legislature and the governor to tell another state how it must regulate its own environment and business sectors so a Wyoming industry can benefit.
Marijuana is legal and big business in Washington. Should Wyoming be forced to facilitate the transportation and distribution of Seattle pot to other legal markets?
The coal litigation bill was sponsored by Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper), whose first attempt to pass the measure failed in 2018. He issued a statement calling Gordon’s veto “detrimental to efforts to protect the coal industry from a radical leftist political ideology that seeks to put it out of business by any means necessary.”
Gray’s “war on coal” rhetoric, particularly his attempt to link Gordon to the “radical agenda” conspiracy theory, is way, way off-base. He can certainly defend the coal industry but he and his supporters should consider reality in doing so.
The coal industry has been dying for some time, not because of any progressive-driven war but because the free market increasingly prefers different products. Carbon emissions come with real economic and environmental costs.
While competitors — natural gas, wind, solar — have continued to innovate and capitalize on that fact, coal has tried to rely instead on big government to keep it afloat. You don’t have to be Ayn Rand to see the fatal flaws in that approach.
I fully understand that the mineral severance taxes the energy industry pays fund nearly two-thirds of our state government. But artificially pumping up the coal industry through taxpayer funded lawsuits is short-sighted and won’t ever bring King Coal back, in Wyoming or any other state.
The Washington Department of Ecology denied a water quality permit for the largest coal export terminal in North America after determining it would have caused “significant and unavoidable harm” to air quality, vehicle and vessel traffic, rail capacity and safety, noise pollution, social and community resources, cultural and tribal resources.
If built, the project would have moved 44 million metric tons of coal annually. Coal would have been piled eight stories high and 50 football fields wide at the site.
The department said 16 slow-moving, 1.3-mile-long trains would have passed through Cowlitz County daily, compounding already significant traffic congestion during peak commute times and slowing emergency responders. The trains would also have delayed tribes’ access to fishing sites above Bonneville Dam.
Gray and other coal industry defenders couldn’t care less about the impacts the coal port terminal would have on Washington residents. They should just cowboy up to the increased diesel pollution, elevated cancer risks and degraded fisheries and thank Wyoming for making more jobs available!
Wyoming, Montana and the other four states that have sued Washington over stopping construction of the Longview coal port say its officials are using their regulatory authority solely to combat an industry they despise..
But Earthjustice lawyer Kristen Boyles told Fox News last year that there’s nothing illegal about saying no to coal. “[Coal] does not have to go this particular way,” she noted. “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says products have to be shipped by the shortest route or the cheapest route.”
Boyles makes a great point. As does Inslee, who took a more global view of the problem in his 2007 book, “Apollo’s Fire: Igniting America’s Clean Energy Economy.”
The governor wrote, “Coal is killing us. If we fail to restrain growth of CO2 emissions all six billion of us on this little spaceship are at risk.”
The Wyoming Legislature doesn’t need to throw another $250,000 into the legal fray. There are more than enough lawyers in many states already fighting this battle and it won’t be settled for several years.
Meantime, we shouldn’t forget that Wyoming is only a small part of our “little spaceship” called Earth, and our economy is not the only interest that matters in the grand scheme of things.
Veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake has covered Wyoming for more than four decades, previously as a reporter and editor for the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and Casper Star-Tribune. He lives in Casper and can be reached at kerry.drake33@yahoo.com. WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.
