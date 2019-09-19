Q: One of my friends says I can get a fatty liver, even if I don't drink alcohol. Is this something I really need to worry about?
A: For many of us, hearing about fatty liver disease can sound like a thing only other people get. Fatty liver disease refers to when your liver starts to accumulate fat. Most of us have heard about fatty livers as a sign of liver damage from drinking too much alcohol, but increasingly we are seeing the rise of a condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This is actually a growing problem in the US and it is good to be aware of NAFLD.
The frequency of NAFLD varies based on which research you look at, but ranges from 10 to 46 percent of the US population. Most experts pin the percentage of Americans with this problem to be around 25 to 33 percent, making this the most common form of liver disease in the US. It is also a problem that is growing.
Why it is good to be aware of this condition? Even though for most people this is not a serious disease, for some it may progress into more serious liver conditions like cirrhosis of the liver, liver failure, or liver cancer. In fact, this disease is on track to becoming one of the chief reasons for liver transplants in the US. It is also a risk factor for other diseases like heart disease. For most people with NAFLD, the fact that it increases your risk of having a heart attack is really the biggest concern. This is also a disease that is usually silent, so you often don't feel anything with this condition. If you do have symptoms from it, these symptoms can be vague, like increased fatigue or mild upper right abdominal pain. Also, for most people with this condition, liver blood lab numbers look normal, making this condition often undiagnosed.
Health professionals are still trying to understand what causes NAFLD, but it is likely a disease of our modern lifestyle. So far it seems that the people who are most likely to get it are older, overweight, diabetic, and those who eat a lot of refined carbohydrates. However, today even some children and seemingly lean healthy people can get this disease. One of the best ways to deal with this condition is to simply reduce total carbohydrate intake, especially avoiding refined carbs like sugar and white flour. Also, consider following a Mediterranean styled diet, since healthy fats like olive oil and fish oil seem to help reverse this condition. Adding in exercise further seems to help reverse this problem.
NAFLD is something you should pay attention to. If you are over 50 and overweight there is a good chance you have it. If you suspect you have it, be sure to have a conversation with your primary health care provider to see if they feel that it is appropriate to further investigate this condition. Finally, NAFLD is one more reason why we should all be paying attention to our health basics of diet and exercise, since that is one of the best treatments to both prevent and reverse this condition.
