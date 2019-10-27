My sister is a district attorney, now retired. But, in her work days, she shared this query:
“How do you know when an attorney is lying? His lips move.” Working in criminal courts, she saw the worst, but she learned to value the best. Her spiritual life and her work with honorable attorneys gave her strength for the long years and the long days. So, my sister told me when a judge with wise compassion died, his daughter asked to speak at his funeral. She simply said: “I’ll never forget the card my dad gave me in my troubled teenage years. He wrote: “I love beyond a reasonable doubt.”
District attorneys have to provide evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt.” But, the makers of six billion dollars’ worth of Halloween fantasy do not. So, it’s easy in the United States, to go over-board because this is a holiday when we don’t have to be “reasonable.” We can buy silly costumes for ourselves and our pets. We can eat miniature chocolates and play scary games.
I’ve like the “magic” of Halloween, but I try to live without magic all year long. So, I’ve come to appreciate the day after—All Saints Day. You see, the original intent of Hallowed ‘Evn was to drive out “evil spirits” so that, on the next day, November 1st, the saints could have their sway.
That’s not magic, but good news for you and for me. A saint is someone who persists in doing the work of God—whether or not it is popular, whether or not it is a success. Because the heart of a saint is focused on a Goodness beyond reward; saints persist in compassion in spite of the present “cost.”
Perhaps they know the timeless wisdom: “Without a vision, the people perish.” Perhaps they’ve struggled with their own inner struggles and learned to be steadfast in spite of their flaws “Without a vision, the people perish.” Perhaps, they got tired of the deceit in the world around them:
“Without a vision the people perish.” Perhaps they lost their way: “Without a vision, the people perish.” Proverbs 29:18 (KJV).
With violence and vitriolic as our norm, this Halloween feels like a time when we’ve lost our vision. We prefer the magic, not just on October 31st, but all year long.
However, even disillusioned folks can find a vision again. I know because I lived in the moral chaos of Manhattan and forgot what was important after all. Then, one night, I went to see a musical that gave me a sense of ideals. The musical was “Man of La Mancha.” Sitting in a theater on Broadway, I learned from Don Quixote “To dream the impossible dream/ To fight the unbearable foe/ To bear the unbearable sorrow/ To run where the brave dare not go….”
It is all too easy to get caught up in the headlines and the glamor we see on TV, but our hearts and our minds need a vision, a way to see and to feel a Goodness beyond the T.V. Many years after watching “Man of La Mancha,” I chose to see the good, even though I know the forces of darkness sometimes hold sway. So, I wait. I work and I wait. I love and I wait. I study and I wait. But, I return to the saints who are living around me and the ones who live in my memory.
So, I’ll never forget one Jewish saint, who survived concentration camps by imaging what he would teach in a far different day. And, I remember the vision a fellow prisoner gave him. After working all day in the bitter cold of winter, this prisoner stopped to look, just to look at the sunset for the way its ray of colors touched his mind. In the misery of Auschwitz, he saw beyond the miserable moment and said: “How beautiful the world could be.”
Without a vision, the people perish. But, with a vision…they have hope.
They have more than Halloween.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is former pastor and professor in religion and current leader in the Wyoming Interfaith Network.
