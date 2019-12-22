One of my favorite quotes begins The Gift of Life: “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of humankind.” Rabindranath Tagore
Since this is a time of increased darkness, it is even more essential to draw hope from sources that bring light—both light without and light within. Shakespeare called this season “the winter of our discontent.” But, it is the very gloom that can prompt us to a deeper meaning of the holidays. It’s not just about happy feelings that come and go, but about a pattern that accepts the dark as part of a greater pattern of Light. It is a season for remembering, again, what God has in mind.
So, it is a spiritual gift to see the gentle colors of the winter sky, a gift to see people being kinder, even as they have much to do, and, a gift to intently look to a larger pattern that holds loss and renewal, darkness and light, human and divine as parts of a single whole.
This winter, our young grandson gets bored just being inside or, perhaps, frustrated with things he cannot do. But, he looks up from his busy “wantings” and intentlywatches the sparrows outside. I feel the gift of lightness through his wonder, his pausing just to look, and his innocent joy. If the wisdom of Tagore and the wonderment of a toddler can teach us of a greater Reality, how can we be discouraged? We just need to reclaim the spirit of hope.
That brings us to the coinciding of two great traditions, the celebration of Chanukah and the observance of Christmas. These wise traditions teach us, at the darkest time of year, that God finds a way to break into our lives. As I used to proclaim on Christmas Eve, as folks stood in the quiet glow, “It only takes one candle to pierce the darkness.”
Throughout the year, we try to draw on hope. Sometimes, it seems to come from outside us and sometimes from within. But, we need to keep remembering that God has something else in mind. As both Jews and Christians faced occupation and the public abuse of power, they also knew a trust “wiser than despair.”
So, our grandson is a good teacher. He doesn’t read The Casper Star or The New York Times. But, the holidays come around once a year to remind us that The One Who created us has a bigger plan. The stars “know” their courses, the earth rotates on its axis, and each seed will rise to its future light. Hope may come in small packages and it may be hard to see. But, it is real…even in the dark.
As spiritual people, we can remember the paradox of balance. When we are supposed to be “happy,” we also feel a sense of loss. When others get grumpy, we can remember gratitude. And, when our own good intentions get foiled, we can look to The Light. . It shines in the darkness without…and within.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer leads “On Sacred Ground” on behalf of the Wyoming Interfaith Network. She is a former teacher of Religious Studies at UW, C.C., U.N.H., and Drury College. Locally, she served St. Paul’s United for 26 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.