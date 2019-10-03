Q: I have a lingering sinus infection that just doesn't seem to go away, despite having it treated. What keeps these things going?
A: When thinking about a chronic infection, first consider why your immune system seems to be having a hard time fighting off the infection. Even when taking an antibiotic to kill the infection, you still need a healthy immune system for many of these drugs to work right. This is why some people don't completely get over an ear or sinus infection, even with the right antibiotic—or the infection returns immediately after the antibiotic is finished. Something is keeping your immune system from working right. The following are a few common causes that I often see.
First, look at how much sugar and refined carbohydrates you are eating. When you eat sugar, this can depress your immune system for up to four hours. If you are someone who is eating sugar throughout the entire day—like an instant oatmeal with added sugar for breakfast, a coke at lunch, and a brownie for dessert after dinner—this can depress your immune system for most of the day. Your body never really has a chance to fight back. Not only is sugar a problem, but so is white flour, which can quickly turn into sugar in your body. Often reducing sugar and refined carbohydrates helps to increase your immune system so your body has the chance to fight off the infection.
A second element I look at is vitamin D levels. Being low on vitamin D is common, especially in the winter. Vitamin D plays an important role in helping your immune system to work correctly. Many people who suffer from chronic infections are really vitamin D deficient. In these cases, vitamin D can really help to turn around an infection. As a side note, this also affects colds and the flu. Making sure you have adequate vitamin D reduces your chances of catching a cold or the flu.
A third factor I find to be very common with a chronic ear or sinus infection is a food sensitivity. Many people with an ear or sinus infection that does not resolve with an antibiotic, actually have a food they are reacting to. This doesn't mean they do not have an actual infection. It is just that a certain food is likely affecting the immune system, causing your body to have a harder time fighting off the infection. Once the person avoids the problem food, then suddenly the infection easily clears up. The most common foods that contribute to this problem are wheat, eggs, or dairy.
These suggestions do not cover everyone, but should be effective for most chronic ear or sinus infections. Once you get the blocks out of the way, then both conventional antibiotics and bacteria-fighting herbs suddenly work much better and the infection goes away and stays away.
Finally, always remember to talk with your primary health care provider to make sure the actions you take make sense for your particular situation.
