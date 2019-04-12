“There he goes again.”
Several years ago, I took this line from Ronald Reagan in his 1980 presidential debate with Jimmy Carter to apply to Rodger McDaniel over one of his omnipresent columns. Yet in reality, Rodger has only about eight or nine columns that he uses over and over, with new names and causes that some recent event has triggered.
Rodger’s column in the March 31 paper, titled “Some churches plant seeds of discrimination,” is another variation of one of his basic columns – the column where he rages about evangelical Christians.
As I found in my two meetings with Rodger, he is polite and not angry in person. But when he writes a column, humility disappears, and often anger dominates. It certainly does whenever he talks about evangelical Christians.
He states, “Bigots still gather in some of our churches to pray, read Scripture and hear sermons about why their god hates certain people.” He then makes clear that the object of this imaginary attack is “gays, lesbians, bisexual and transgender people.”
It is clear by his statement that he believes evangelical pastors (and laypeople in these churches) to be bigots. Although he had backed off some in recent years in the harsh terms he uses, he is back at it. Some of his former terms used for those who differ with him were “foul,” “despicable” and “brood of vipers.”
He then states that “… their message falls on the ears of young bigots-in-training. Those are the kids making the flyers to bully and threaten others about their sexual identity. They are the young people distributing the flyers and calling classmates ‘faggots.’”
Several observations about Rodger’s “rage” column. I have visited more than 40 of the 50 or so evangelical churches in Cheyenne over the past several decades. I have visited all 10 liberal churches in town more than once. In neither group of churches have I ever heard a sermon on homosexuality, much less bisexual or transgender people.
From his past comments, Rodger apparently grew up in a fundamentalist church, and maybe that church focused on homosexuality. However, that is not true of the vast majority of evangelical churches today in Cheyenne.
There are four former pastors in Rodger’s church. Before he makes accusations about evangelical churches in Cheyenne, maybe he can let these men preach and get out to do research about churches in Cheyenne, as I have done over the last 28 years. I hope Rodger is simply misinformed about what goes on in evangelical churches and is not knowingly misleading you.
There is an even more certain way to know if Rodger’s accusations about bigotry in evangelical churches are true. Every evangelical church of any size in Cheyenne records every sermon, and many of them make them available online. Listen to these sermons and see if pastors are attacking homosexuals and other groups. I am confident that these sermons cannot be found in any number, if at all.
Even more certainly, no Bible-based pastor is going to assert God hates homosexuals or any other group. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.” As Rodger knows, God’s love is the heart and theme of evangelical churches.
Bible-based churches have taught for centuries that homosexual actions are sin because the Bible teaches that (Romans 1:26-32; I Corinthians 6:9-11). If, indeed, homosexual actions are sin that separate people from the eternal God, then relaying that message is not hate, but an act of compassion.
Another fascinating aspect of Rodger’s column is that apparently he knows who made the flyers at McCormick. Even though school officials didn’t know who did this until several days after Rodger wrote his column, he knew immediately. He not only knows who did this, but that they go to evangelical churches, where they are “bigots-in-training.”
One last observation. He seems to feel that evangelical pastors, in spite of his calling us bigots, would consider Rodger a colleague. A number of pastors did pray for his life and health last summer when he was very ill. But we also prayed for his salvation and that he would turn from attacking God’s Word and God’s church.
It appears God answered our prayers about his health, but not our other prayers for him yet. We would hope that someday he would be considered a colleague, but I can assure you that is not the case today.
Bob Norris is a former pastor at Meadowbrooke Church and Calvary Chapel in Cheyenne. He has a Master of Theology from Dallas Seminary. He can be reached by email at nosebob66@gmail.com.
