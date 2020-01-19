Early Tuesday morning, a day before the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth, a small army of police, sheriff’s deputies and a tactical SWAT team with a military robot laid siege to a house in Oakland, California. The threat they were confronting? Women and children nonviolently struggling for safe and affordable housing. They had occupied the vacant home at 2928 Magnolia St. in west Oakland since Nov. 18. Moms 4 Housing “is a collective of homeless and marginally housed mothers,” their website states. “Before we found each other, we felt alone in this struggle. But there are thousands of others like us here in Oakland and all across the Bay Area. We are coming together with the ultimate goal of reclaiming housing for the community from speculators and profiteers.” Two mothers and two supporters were arrested during the pre-dawn raid, and the house, owned by real estate speculation corporation Wedgewood Properties, was quickly boarded up.
Dominique Walker is one of the Moms 4 Housing, but wasn’t arrested; at 5 a.m. that morning, she was in a TV studio, appearing live on the Democracy Now! news hour. The police raid had not yet begun. “We’ve provided shelter for our children,” she said on the program. “This came out of absolute desperation, out of going through every program set up to help families in this predicament. Nothing helped. We were turned away. The funding was cut from programs that were set up to help ... it just gives light to the bigger issue.”
