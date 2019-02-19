I love Wyoming, but sometimes we are not very consistent in what we say and how we act.
One of our biggest contradictions slapped me in the face a couple of weeks ago. Every major newspaper in the state ran the headline that, for the third consecutive year, Wyoming lost population.
The news coverage painted a brutal picture. While virtually every state surrounding Wyoming had record population growth and strong, vibrant economies, Wyoming’s economy continues to sputter and our population has plateaued.
On the same day as the grim headlines and articles in the paper, a popular meme was circulating on social media. It was a picture of a parking lot full of cars, completely covered in snow, with the announcement that Wyoming is not fit for out-of-staters and, even more importantly, we do not want them here. It ended by telling anyone from another state to stay away from Wyoming.
It was an interesting dichotomy to read the bemoaning of the loss of population on one hand and the disdain for people moving here on the other.
I understand that social media is not the window to the soul of Wyoming, but the anti-growth, anti-out-of-state mentally speaks to a bigger issue. Why is it that Rapid City, South Dakota; Fort Collins, Colorado; Salt Lake City; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Billings, Montana; and a whole list of cities in bordering states all seem to have vibrant growth, while Casper, Gillette, Rock Springs, Laramie and Cheyenne are all treading water?
We all love Wyoming, and much of what we love about it has to do with the open spaces and the quality of life. I always say that I need to go to Denver once a month to remind myself just how much I love Wyoming. The sentiment in the meme, however, can stifle our state’s growth and development.
Why should we care about a growing economy? The Department of Workforce Services released a study examining what happens to Wyoming high school seniors after graduation. The study found that 10 years after graduation, nearly 60 percent of our graduates were living in other states. Wyoming is losing most of our kids to opportunities outside of Wyoming.
I sympathize with this. When I finished school, I had to start my career in Dallas. When I finally was able to make the move back to Wyoming, it required a significant pay cut. For me, being close to family and being back in Wyoming was worth it, but it was a heavy burden. Others are not so lucky.
As my children get older, these impacts weigh heavy on my mind. Someday, I would like to teach my grandchildren how to fish – just like my grandfather taught me. I want my children to find meaningful and good-paying jobs in this state. Unfortunately, that can be difficult.
We are losing entire generations of our culture and heritage as our graduates move to other states. I had a college professor who used to claim that Wyoming was actually an alien colony, and our real mission was to have our offspring infiltrate the rest of America – because no one stayed in Wyoming.
These consequences are real, and we owe it to our children to provide opportunities for them here in Wyoming.
Once we accept that we should care about growing our economy, we must ask why Wyoming has the attitude that it has. What makes Wyoming stuck in place, and unable to grab the growth and the economic diversity that our surrounding states enjoy? That is a much more difficult question. However, I think the popular meme tells more of the story than we like to admit.
Wyoming citizens have an anti-growth mindset. This shows up in all sorts of different ways. Why, for example, would so many people line up to oppose the ENDOW effort set out by former Gov. Matt Mead? ENDOW was simply bringing together business leaders to make recommendations on how Wyoming could be more business-friendly.
I am also discouraged when I read the news and hear so many comments about taxing new industries and companies that provide jobs in Wyoming because they are “out-of-state.” This anti-growth or anti-outsider sentiment shows up in all sorts of policy decisions. Discussing those specific policies is something that would take far more time than this simple article allows.
Understanding and overcoming our resistance to growth is the first step. Until that changes, businesses will continue to locate in Billings instead of Sheridan, in Fort Collins instead of Laramie and Rapid City instead of Gillette. If we want growth, and if we want to provide opportunities for our children and grandchildren to stay close to home, we need to overcome the meme mindset and work to pursue a stronger, more diverse economy.
Matt Micheli is a Cheyenne attorney, a longtime political consultant and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. Email: Matt_Micheli@yahoo.com.
