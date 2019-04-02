In my last article, I commended Gov. Mark Gordon for his actions in vetoing budget footnotes. This week, I am raising a voice of caution and a few early signs of concerns.
First, I applaud Gov. Gordon for raising awareness of our fundamental budget issue facing Wyoming. In a recent article, Gov. Gordon explained:
“It’s a well-worn adage at this point that for roughly every $3,000 that a family of four pays in taxes, they get about $30,000 in … benefits, from the mineral industry. We obviously, as a state, have to recognize that.”
That is a problem that I have written about several times, and it is something Wyoming must come to grips with. However, Gov. Gordon appears to be heading for the same trap that many of our policymakers fall into when faced with this dilemma: They only want to address this gap by increasing taxes.
To that end, Gov. Gordon has asked ENDOW to look at other state tax structures and try to determine what Wyoming’s revenue would be if we put in place tax systems similar to what some of our neighboring states have implemented.
First, I question whether that is the proper role of ENDOW. ENDOW is meant to help find ways to make Wyoming more attractive for business and grow our economy – not find ways to raise taxes. Second, and more importantly, I am in favor of looking at what other states do. We can learn a lot from other states – especially conservative states. But let’s take a look at the entire picture of what other states are doing.
There are two ways to reduce the gap that Gov. Gordon mentions: increase revenue (increase the $3,000) or decrease spending (reduce the $30,000). Wyoming should not even be talking about raising any taxes until we have thoroughly examined the spending side of the equation.
While previous Legislatures have cut general state government expenditures in recent years, any look at that side of the ledger clearly shows there is still much work to be done.
In June 2018, the Wall Street Journal published a ranking of spending and tax collection by local and state governments. Any guesses how Wyoming did?
As far as spending goes, on a per capita basis, Wyoming has the second-highest spending of any state in America. Gov. Gordon asked ENDOW to look at how our neighboring states are collecting taxes – again, I submit we should first look at how those states are spending tax dollars.
According to the Wall Street Journal report, Wyoming spends $14,956 per person for all of government – state, local and education. Utah spends $7,961, South Dakota $7,975, Montana $8,595, Nebraska $10,992, Idaho $6,493 and Colorado $9,336.
Gov. Gordon specifically asked ENDOW to look at our neighbors’ revenue streams and tax structures. To get the full picture, we MUST look at their spending. I would be much more willing to pay taxes similar to something they pay in Idaho or South Dakota if our legislators and policymakers could demonstrate that our spending was more in line with those states.
Wyoming has a built-in set of excuses for our high spending, but do those excuses really mean we should be spending twice what our neighbors spend? Wyoming spends 43 percent more than the average spending of all of our neighbors. If you look at the more conservative states, Wyoming spends approximately double.
The second myth about Wyoming is that we are a low-tax state. That just is not true. You and I, as individual residents, essentially don’t pay any taxes, but Wyoming is ranked fifth in the country for actual tax collections per capita.
In Wyoming, we love to talk about the tax-and-spend, liberal states like Illinois and California. Well, Wyoming collects more taxes per capita than both of those states. Again, we have excuses – clearly, we don’t have the population base of Illinois and California. But Vermont, which is the closest population base to Wyoming, collects nearly 10 percent LESS taxes per capita than Wyoming.
This is Vermont. The state that has sent the open socialist Bernie Sanders to represent it in Washington, D.C., for the last three decades. Vermont is not exactly the bastion of conservative government. And, again, look at our neighbors. Are we that much different from Idaho and South Dakota that we need to be collecting twice as much money as they do?
It is not hard to understand how we got in this situation. It is easy to spend money when we have what seems like limitless supplies of other people’s money. We have built an education system and a state government based on those revenue sources.
The undeniable facts are that Wyoming spends considerably more per person than nearly every state and substantially more than our neighbors and similarly situated states.
In his first news article after being elected, Gov. Gordon said, “But I think there’s a lot we can do before we start talking about raising taxes.” Clearly, we must continue to take a long, hard look at the spending side of the equation. When our tax collections are higher than 45 other states and our expenditures are higher than 49 other states, there is work to be done.
Matt Micheli is a Cheyenne attorney, a longtime political consultant and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. Email: Matt_Micheli@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.