Wyoming is an interesting place. I feel like we have some sort of complex. It is almost like we feel we have to apologize to people for everything about Wyoming, where we live and why we live here. Anytime some out-of-stater asks about Wyoming, the first thing we do is complain about the weather or apologize for being so small or find other negative things about Wyoming to discuss.
I have seen this phenomenon appear a great deal lately with all the discussions about women’s suffrage in Wyoming. Nearly every news article that I read has some sort of nonsense about how granting women the right to vote in Wyoming was a complicated question, and some people had motives that may have been less than pure.
I get tired of those people and those articles. Wyoming was the first government IN THE WORLD to grant women the right to vote. Think about that for a minute. Our state was the first people on this planet that looked at this injustice and took actual steps to fix it. That is remarkable. That fact should be something that every person in this state should be proud of, and it should be the highest and most important part of our legacy.
Were there various factors that went into the decision to grant suffrage? Of course. Like all major political decisions, there were various political considerations that were part of the ultimate vote. But there was an absolute movement for suffrage, and there were absolutely true believers that succeeded in Wyoming where so many others had failed in every other place on Earth.
And once those true believers won that victory, they did not take it for granted. By 1880, nearly 90% of the Wyoming women eligible to vote participated in the elections.
My favorite story about women’s suffrage in Wyoming was set when Wyoming was trying to become a state. Congress was not happy about our little territorial experiment and tried to make removing the right of women to vote a prerequisite to statehood. In response to this pressure from Congress, the Wyoming state Legislature, through Joseph Carey, responded in a telegram, “We will stay out of the Union a hundred years rather than come in without our women.”
What an incredible statement and an incredible show of support for all of the efforts that went into women’s suffrage in Wyoming. Sometimes I wish our state today would have so much courage to stand up to the federal government – but I digress.
Now, I think it is probably a fair question to ask whether Wyoming is living up to the legacy of our founding mothers. We can certainly do better. We don’t have anywhere close to 90% of any demographic that participates in our elections. While I am grateful for all of our women elected officials, we could use more.
But I submit the best way to live up to the legacy of those brave men and women is to honor and celebrate what they accomplished. We have had some wonderful ceremonies this past week and have a full year to celebrate the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming.
Let’s celebrate the remarkable achievement of our state. Let’s be proud of and promote the legacy that they left us. Our children should stand a little taller and understand that the Equality State means something. Our sons and our daughters should know that it was Wyoming that took that first step to creating a more equal government.
We have had incredible women leaders throughout the history of our state – from Esther Hobart Morris to Liz Cheney and all of our other wonderful women leaders today. We need to stop apologizing for the monumental achievement women’s suffrage was in Wyoming. Instead, let’s honor that legacy by all working together to build on the hopes and the dreams set out for us.
Matt Micheli is a Cheyenne attorney, a longtime political consultant and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. Email: Matt_Micheli@yahoo.com.
