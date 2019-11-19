I recently read a newspaper article where a former speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives said Wyoming “is the most socialist, conservative state in the nation.”
This former speaker knows of what he speaks and is absolutely correct. Wyoming is the most socialist state in the entire U.S. Our “fiercely independent,” “pick yourself up by the bootstraps” ethos are belied by the fact that we are a welfare state.
We simply are addicted to other people’s money. We have become entitled to paying virtually no taxes and having first-class public education and public services paid for by someone else. How else can you explain spending levels higher than New York, California, Illinois and all of those other “tax and spend liberal” states? But, as the great Margaret Thatcher explained, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
Those of you who have read my articles before have likely heard this, but it bears repeating again and again until it cracks through our entitlement mindset and we come to grips with reality. The average family in Wyoming – husband, wife, two kids, $60,000-a-year job, $200,000 house, pays a grand total of $3,070 in state and local taxes. That same family receives (on average) $27,600 in public services from those same government entities.
That is absurd. We pay for approximately 10% of the services we receive.
The structural imbalance in our tax system provides all sorts of obstacles to our state moving forward. How do we diversify our economy and bring in new jobs when every single new family that moves here simply puts us further in the red?
Second, and perhaps the bigger problem, our addiction to other people’s money and our entitlement mentality, prevents our state leaders from addressing the problems we face. The entitlement mindset infects every decision our policy leaders make.
For example, the Joint Revenue Interim Committee has been working on a new corporate income tax bill. If you want to discuss a corporate income tax, fine. While I oppose it, lots of other states have one. At least discuss it honestly.
In Wyoming, because we are obsessed with finding “out-of-staters” to pay for things we want, we create a corporate income tax that only applies to corporations with more than 100 shareholders. This approach would make Wyoming the only state in the country to impose this type of restriction on an income tax.
Why would the Legislature do this, you ask? Because no Wyoming company has more than 100 shareholders, and we are consumed with finding a way to make those “out-of-staters” pay.
Only, that is not how it works, and such a unique requirement leads to absurd results. For example, under this proposal, you could walk into King Soopers here in Cheyenne and buy a gallon of milk. That transaction would be subject to the proposed income tax. You could drive one mile down the street and buy the same gallon of milk from Albertsons, probably delivered from the same truck, and that transaction would not be subject to an income tax.
How is that right and how is that fair? We could play this game with all sorts of companies. Koch Industries (one of the largest companies in the world) could come to Wyoming and build a massive refinery and make billions of dollars of profit in Wyoming without having to pay a corporate income tax. HollyFrontier, which has been here and has been a community partner for years, would be subject to the income tax.
Like I said, it is not fair. But, spoiler alert, it is also not constitutional. The Wyoming Constitution requires that you treat people in similar situations the same for tax purposes. Our obsession with sticking it to the “out-of-staters” blinds us to basic tenants of fairness and the requirements of our Constitution. Oh yeah, and, Wyoming is facing a $400 million deficit, and this limited scope corporate income tax would raise just over $20 million a year.
We have also seen this mindset show up in looking for ways to tax things we export to other states. As an example, the Revenue Committee looked at taxing electrical generation. Again, the idea is that we can put a tax in Wyoming and force California to pay for it. The problem is, electricity can be generated anywhere. If we make it more expensive to create electricity in Wyoming than our surrounding states, California will buy their electricity from Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, etc. All we do in that instance is drive investment out of Wyoming to other states.
The welfare state mentality of Wyoming has got to stop. The only way Wyoming can get its arms around our structural deficit is coming to grips with the idea that if we want to spend more money on schools than virtually every single state in the union, we should be willing to pay for it. If we want to spend more than every single state (except only Alaska), then there is no sugar daddy “out-of-stater” left that can pay all those bills.
Demanding someone else pay for the goods and services I want leads down the road that Margaret Thatcher warned us about – eventually, you run out of other people’s money.
Matt Micheli is a Cheyenne attorney, a longtime political consultant and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. Email: matt_micheli@yahoo.com.
