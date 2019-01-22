The answer to nearly every problem facing our nation today is a simple one.
If we want to reduce income inequality, increase income mobility, essentially eradicate poverty, reduce crime and reduce drug addictions, the formula is simple. We need the next generation to graduate from high school, get a job, get married and have children. In that order. If that happens, they are almost guaranteed a minimum of middle-class status.
Now, I want to be clear, there are millions of single parents in this country who are simply heroes. They make herculean sacrifices to provide for their children and give their children the chance to succeed.
But that is sort of the point – it is harder, and it does take more effort. I am in no way talking down to single parents. I honor and respect their sacrifices. This article is on the macro-economic benefits that stem from the family and from following the simple formula for success.
There are dozens of studies that show the clear economic and social benefits of getting married. The American Enterprise Institute completed a study that examined this “success sequence,” as they call it, among millennials (people born between 1980 and 1984). The results were remarkable.
It found, for example, that 95 percent of all millennials who married before having children were living above the poverty level. They also found that marriage was the single biggest driver in moving millennials from poverty to middle class.
Children from low-income families that got married before having their own children were nearly twice as likely to move from low income to middle income when compared to their peers that had children before marriage. In addition, 97 percent of millennials who followed this success sequence are not poor by the time they reached 28 years of age.
A separate study found that if America had the same marriage rates today as it did in 1980, there would be a 44 percent increase in the median family income. Further, at least 32 percent of the income inequality in today’s America is a result of the decrease in children born inside marriage.
The benefits of marriage hold true across racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as for children from lower-income families. They are also true when you control for education levels or basic aptitude. After adjusting for education, childhood family income, employment status, race/ethnicity/sex and scores on the armed forces qualifying employment status, the same study found that compared to having a baby before marriage, getting married before having children more than doubles young adults’ odds of being in the middle or top income classes.
Despite the benefits of marriage, America continues to move the opposite direction at a breakneck pace. Fifty-five percent of those same millennials mentioned above are now having children outside of marriage. For the first time in our nation’s history, more children are being born outside of marriage than within a marriage.
So, what do we do about it? If marriage is such an important factor in economic well-being, how do we get more people to follow the success sequence?
The first step has got to be having an honest discussion – a discussion based on objective data and facts. There is nothing about this article that should be controversial, yet people will be offended. We need to move past that and do what is best for our country and our children.
Second, we need a national reawakening for marriage. It is OK to tell our kids that they should get married. It is OK to say that in our homes, in our churches, and even in our schools and civic and community organizations.
We talk all the time with our children about graduating from high school or getting an education or going to college or a trade school. Getting married is the single biggest factor to help them achieve economic stability and improve their economic status. We should not be afraid to say that.
The same goes for our public policy. We need to adopt policies that promote and support marriage and families. If we truly want to eradicate poverty, if we truly want to close the income gap, if we truly care about the well-being of our children, we must reinstate marriage and the family as the foundational building block of our society. The rest will follow.
Matt Micheli is a Cheyenne attorney, a longtime political consultant and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. Email: Matt_Micheli@yahoo.com.
Good grief. I have no words.
