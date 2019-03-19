As the 2019 legislative session has concluded, we can take a moment and reflect on what happened. There was certainly some good, some bad and some wait-and-see moments.
To me, one of the more interesting aspects of the session was to watch our newly elected governor and learn more about his governing philosophy. I have had my own disagreements with Gov. Gordon in the past (before he was Gov. Gordon), and I am sure I will have them in the future, but it is in everyone’s interest that he succeeds as governor. When he takes positive steps that help our state, we should applaud those decisions.
One of the most significant developments of the session, and perhaps one of the most overlooked actions that took place during the session, was Gov. Gordon’s veto of eight different budget footnotes. Maybe even more important than the actual veto was the message the governor sent to the legislators regarding those vetoes.
For the last several sessions, we have seen a growing trend of substantive legislation and funding decisions in individual footnotes that are added to the budget. Many of these “footnotes” are pet projects for districts or pet funding legislators want for certain projects. By adding these “footnotes” to the overall budget, many of these expenses are then rolled into the larger budget. The result is after conference committees and deals are struck on the overall budget, these footnotes get included without debate from the Legislature or input from voters and the public at large.
The most significant problem comes not necessarily with footnotes, but when footnotes are added that are not even germane to the context of the budget or a specific appropriation. Gov. Gordon went through the supplemental budget and found 29 places where that practice took place.
To that end, he vetoed eight of those types of footnotes and further warned legislators: “There are 29 footnotes with provisions that are unrelated to and not embracing an appropriation. Since these are not tied to the budget or a specific appropriation, the footnotes should be placed in single-subject bills and not included in the budget acts in the future. I look forward to discussions with all of you about these matters, and I strongly state my position so there will be a clear understanding that I will veto these footnotes containing this type of language in coming years.”
That is the exact right message. Some of these footnotes might well be good ideas that should be funded, but they should come as individual bills and go through the full process like every other bill.
I understand this seems like inside baseball or something that only a deranged lawyer would care about, but it is more than that. This is a clear and first step in providing transparency and accountability for our budgeting process.
One of the problems with our state budget is there are about 20 people in the entire state (being generous) that really understand the complexities of our budget. Putting an end to the footnote process where pet projects can be added in without public input or debate is a great first step in adding transparency and accountability for our budget. Getting rid of footnotes will not fix all our problems, but it is a step in the right direction.
Gov. Gordon concluded his veto statement by saying, “As I have said on many occasions, I will work to make the budgeting process more transparent and accessible to the public and to lawmakers. My work on this starts now, and I will have the next standard budget finished and to you at an earlier date in 2019.
“I hope lawmakers and citizens alike will gain from this additional time to review the proposed budget, and as the budget is being developed, I hope to find ways to make information about spending requests and about revenue forecasts easy to access and understand.”
As we begin the budgeting process, that is a welcome message. Wyoming needs more transparency. Wyoming needs more accountability. By vetoing several footnotes in the supplemental budget and making a strong statement that non-germane footnotes will not survive his veto going forward, Gov. Gordon has proven that his campaign promises were more than just rhetoric. I applaud him for making this stand and encourage him to hold true to the promises in his veto statement moving forward.
Matt Micheli is a Cheyenne attorney, a longtime political consultant and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. Email: Matt_Micheli@yahoo.com.
