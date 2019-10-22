In one of the latest social media stories, we saw the Twitter mob attack comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres for having the audacity to — wait for it — watch a football game sitting next to former President George W. Bush.
For her part, I give Ellen a lot of credit for standing up to the Twitter horde and doing a very thoughtful monologue on her show, which concluded by her saying, “When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean just be kind to people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone, it doesn’t matter.”
Again, I pay tribute to Ellen for taking the time to make these statements. It is, however, depressing that we have come to this place as a society.
How have we gotten to where it is unacceptable to watch a football game with someone who thinks differently from you? How is there so much hate and anger toward others in this country? More importantly, what do we do about it?
Lately, I have been reading some of the speeches and writings put out by Arthur Brooks. Mr. Brooks is a former Harvard economics professor, former president and founder of the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute and a current author. I acknowledge that I am freely borrowing from his work here, and give him full credit for these thoughts, but his message is so important at this moment of our country’s history.
The Ellen story is by no means an outlier. Americans just are angry at each other over everything. The problem, however, goes beyond anger – it has moved from anger toward your political opponents to contempt. Arthur Schopenhauer, a great 19th century philosopher, defined contempt as “the unsullied conviction of the worthlessness of another.” America is devolving into a culture of contempt. A culture of seeing people that disagree with us not only as incorrect or misguided, but as worthless.
So, what do we do about it? How do we come back from this place? Some have suggested that we need to disagree less and agree more. I don’t think that is right. Disagreement is a critical part of a working and functioning democracy. This country only succeeds if there is an open marketplace of ideas, and people get to share their ideas freely with others.
Disagreement is good because competition is good. Whether in sports or politics, competition makes us better. It refines our ideas and makes them stronger. No, we don’t need to disagree less, we need to disagree better.
Next, people will argue that we need to be more civil to one another. Sure, that is a step in the right direction, but is that enough? Is treating each other civilly really the answer? If, in a conversation, I told you that my wife and I were “civil” to each other, wouldn’t you worry about the future of our marriage?
As Arthur Brooks points out in his book “Love Your Enemies,” if we are going to change our culture and survive this moment of our history, we need something much more radical than civility, we need love. Isn’t that what the Lord taught us? That we need to “love your enemies” and “do good to them that hate you?”
Saint Thomas Acquinas defined this love as “to will the good of the other.” Isn’t that what we are missing? It seems that in today’s political world, we would rather see the destruction of our political opponents than the betterment of our state or nation. That is a path to certain ruin.
Again, that doesn’t mean that we compromise our beliefs or our values. But it does mean that we see people as the Lord sees them. We understand that they have value and worth. Heck, we even listen to their ideas and arguments and see what holes in our own logic might need filled in or corrected. We openly engage in the marketplace of ideas, and we fully advocate for what we think is the best path forward. But it all comes down to rejecting the “culture of contempt” and moving toward a “culture of love.”
It is easy to point the finger at others. It is especially easy to point the finger at our political leaders. But our elected officials are just a reflection of our culture, and our culture is just a reflection of the millions of individual decisions that each one of us make every day.
Heaven knows that I have made mistakes, and I am committing to be better. I am committing to “disagree better” and see the inherent value in those that I disagree with and “will them good.” I believe that the future of our country depends on each of us, one-by-one, committing to replacing the culture of contempt with a culture of love.
Matt Micheli is a Cheyenne attorney, a longtime political consultant and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. Email: Matt_Micheli@yahoo.com.
Well said.
