In my last column, I established that Wyoming state and local governments spend more per person than any state in the country except Alaska. Wyoming also collects more taxes per capita than 45 other states.
There are all sorts of studies and publications that mirror this conclusion – but for those interested, USA Today ran an article in June 2018 titled “What Your State Spends on You” that does a nice job of breaking down state spending and tax revenues on a state-by-state basis. I encourage you to look it up.
I have also talked before about our education spending. I recently found this web page that does a nice job of comparing what we spend per student in Wyoming with other states’ spending. They have a great interactive map that lets you compare spending directly: https://www.edweek.org/ew/collections/quality-counts-2018-state-finance/map-per-pupil-spending-state-by-state.html. As the map shows, Wyoming spends 40% per student more than the national average, more than double Utah and Idaho, and nearly $8,000 a year per student more than Colorado.
As a side note, Wyoming has not cut education. Don’t let liberals tell you otherwise. There have been decreases to the amount of the increase requested, but there have not been any cuts. If I ask for a 4% raise and only get a 3% raise, that is still a raise, not a reduction.
The liberal response to these numbers is as predictable as it is nonsensical: They scream “who cares!” If you talk about spending, you must hate kids and want crumbling infrastructure – nonsense. We value our schools in Wyoming, we want good roads and good infrastructure – but we should also demand accountability for how our money is being spent. The first step to demanding accountability is a basic understanding of just how much money we spend and how we spend it. Spoiler alert – we spend a lot!
As citizens, we must understand that we are receiving an incredible amount of services and pay very little for it. This model works great when coal is king and we are in the middle of a boom, but those busts really leave a mark. This path is unsustainable. Wyoming is faced with a structural deficit, and we must figure out what we do next. We cannot continue to kick the can down the road, hoping for the next boom.
I do agree that there are no easy answers. We are past the time of simple fixes, and Wyoming needs leaders who are willing the make the difficult decisions necessary to fix our fiscal situation. With an understanding that these are not easy decisions, I offer a few suggestions:
1. Make government more efficient. The Legislature paid good money to have an efficiency study completed on state government. They need to have the courage to implement the results of that study.
2. The Legislature should embark on an efficiency study of our school system. (Not our state Department of Education. That was covered in the first study.) I am talking about a third party to come in and look at how our schools are funded and operated at the school board level on down. I suspect there are hundreds of millions of dollars of efficiencies that we could find that would have zero impact on the classroom, on teachers’ salaries or on the quality of education our children receive.
Why, for example, does the community I grew up in have two completely independent school districts for two high schools 10 miles apart with a combined high school enrollment of less than 500 students? How many extra administrators and overhead costs do we have because we have 49 school districts in this state?
I can already hear the cries of “local control,” but if our local school districts expect to get funded at their current levels, they must be willing to allow an efficiency study to find ways to save money. Go talk to any teacher; they can name 27 different ways to save money without impacting their job or ability to teach students.
3. Legislators should take a hard line. There will be no increase in any taxes until the efficiency study already completed is fully implemented and the efficiency study on local schools returns with a report. We cannot increase taxes until we know we are operating as efficiently as possible.
4. Finally, if the day comes that we need to raise taxes, those taxes should come from the most subsidized group in the state – Joe Citizen. There are no easy fixes to our fiscal problems. If we really do want a Cadillac education system and a Cadillac state government, we must be willing to pay for it.
Pretending that we can find some out-of-state entity to come in and pick up the tab for us is fool’s gold. There are not enough out-of-state pockets for us to pick, and if we try, they will just stop coming here and take their business somewhere else. Further, continuing to pick the pockets of out-of-state entities almost always only deepens the reliance on the boom-and-bust cycle and widens the structural gap.
Perhaps more importantly, we will never have any incentive to control our spending so long as other people foot the bill. It is just too easy to spend other people’s money.
Wyoming spends a lot of money on services for its citizens. We are left with a choice: We can either try to find ways to deliver those services cheaper and more efficiently, or we can all expect a massive tax increase.
I, personally, prefer option one, but if we want to continue to have that level of service we now enjoy, we (Joe Citizen) must be willing to pay for it.
Matt Micheli is a Cheyenne attorney, a longtime political consultant and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. Email: Matt_Micheli@yahoo.com.
